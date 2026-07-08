4 Rock Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the Late 1950s

Just before the 1960s exploded, the late 1950s boasted great rock music. While the 1960s brought us big names like Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and more, those groups got their inspirations from what came before them.

Here below, we wanted to dive into rock’s origin story. We wanted to highlight four songs from back in the day that helped to shape the genre. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the late 1950s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“All Shook Up” by Elvis Presley (Single, 1957)

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You can’t talk about the late 1950s and the rock scene without mentioning Elvis Presley. There is a reason his fans called him The King. Elvis was a magnet for eyes and ears. The handsome, square-jawed performer knew how to fill a room with a song and shake his hips while doing it. For the prime example of that combination, check out his 1957 hit, “All Shook Up”. It will inspire you to groove.

“Peggy Sue” by Buddy Holly from ‘Buddy Holly’ (1958)

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One of the biggest losses rock music ever experienced was the untimely death of songwriter and performer Buddy Holly. The artist was just 22 years old when he passed away on February 3, 1959, in that famous Iowa plane crash that took the lives of several other music figures, including Ritchie Valens. But before he passed, Holly gave fans indelible songs to remember like “Everyday” and “Peggy Sue”.

“Good Golly, Miss Molly” by Little Richard from ‘Little Richard’ (1958)

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No one had more verve than Little Richard. No one had more passion for life. Energy oozed out of the songwriter and performer. If you put him in front of a piano, it would turn into a bonfire thanks to the flames shooting out of the artist’s talented fingertips. Indeed, if you want to light up a room, just put on Little Richard’s music, starting with the 1958 offering, “Good Golly, Miss Molly”.

“The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley (Single, 1958)

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While the late 1950s boasted a number of big names who we return to often these days, the era also offered fans a number of one-hit wonders and novelty songs. Enter: “The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley. The 1958 track tells the story of an alien who touches down on Earth and wants to start a rock band. Huh? Well, if you just go with it, it’s a song that will simply entertain throughout the decades.

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