4 Underrated Songs That Made Me Fall in Love With 90s Country All Over Again

It’s no secret that 90s country is on the rise in popularity. Here are some classic tunes that might not be at the front of your mind when it comes to the genre, but that will make you fall in love with it all the same.

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“Amy’s Back In Austin” by Little Texas

This Little Texas song sings about a girl leaving her boyfriend in the middle of the night, only to go back to Austin, her home that she left to be with him in the first place.

“I bet Amy’s back in Austin /

Workin’ at the LaZona Rosa Cafe /

I remember the night we lost it /

And the day she went away.”

Sung from the perspective of the lover left behind, this song pulls at the heartstrings and also makes you wanna dance at the same time.

“Politics, Religion, And Her” by Sammy Kershaw

This Sammy Kershaw song has that 90s pop flair, but balances it out with just the right amount of country charm. In this tune, Kershaw suggests that he and a friend talk about baseball, NASCAR, and Hollywood movie stars. He’ll take on pretty much any subject, as long as it doesn’t involve a certain ex-lover.

“Let’s talk about anything / Anything in this world / But politics, religion and her.”

“That Ain’t My Truck” by Rhett Atkins

An early track from Atkins’ album A Thousand Memories, “That Ain’t My Truck”, sings about that familiar feeling of not being chosen that most of us know.

That ain’t my truck in her drive

Man, this ain’t my day tonight

Looks like she’s in love and I’m out of luck

That ain’t my shadow on her wall

Lord, this don’t look good at all

That’s my girl, my whole world

But that ain’t my truck.

It’s country as it gets, and brutally honest. You can’t help but love this Rhett Atkins hit.

“This Woman And This Man” by Clay Walker

In this No. 1 hit, Walker sings about watching a lover drift away from him, after having high hopes for what could’ve been. The lyrics in this one are super poetic, and the message is clear.

“A strangers eyes in a lovers face / See no signs of a better time and place / Have we lost the key to an open door / I feel the need to reach out to you even more.”

I like that this song takes a simple approach to talking about heartbreak in this one. There’s something about it that just feels classic.

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