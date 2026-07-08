3 Rock Songs From the Late 1950s That Will Always Be Timeless

It’s impossible not to smile even just thinking about the music of the 1950s. A shift in styles, with what was considered pioneering sounds at the time, these are three of the best songs that came out towards the end of the decade, which will always be timeless.

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka

Play video

Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” came out in 1959. The song is on his Paul Anka Sings His Big 15 record. A Top 5 single, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, is one of Anka’s most noteworthy songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” says, “People say that love’s a game / A game you just can’t win / If there’s a way / I’ll find it someday / And then this fool will rush in / Put your head on my shoulder / Whisper in my ear, baby / Words I want to hear / Tell me, tell me that you love me too.”

“Bye Bye Love” by The Everly Brothers

Play video

The Everly Brothers’ second single, and first No. 1 hit, “Bye Bye Love”, appears on their eponymous debut album. The song was written by husband and wife songwriting duo, Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant.

Released in 1957, “Bye Bye Love” is an uptempo song about a broken heart. It says in part, “Bye bye love / Bye bye happiness / Hello loneliness / I think I’m-a gonna cry / Bye bye love / Bye bye sweet caress / Hello emptiness / I feel like I could die / Bye bye my love goodbye.”

The Everly Brothers followed “Bye Bye Love” with “Wake Up Little Susie”. The song became their first single to reach the top of the charts, even though it was considered controversial at the time.

“It’s Only Make Believe” by Conway Twitty

Play video

Conway Twitty’s first No. 1 single, “It’s Only Make Believe”, appears on Conway Twitty Sings, his debut record. Twitty wrote the tune with Jim Vance.

“It’s Only Make Believe” says, “People see us everywhere / They think you really care / But myself, I can’t deceive / I know it’s only make believe / My one and only prayer / Is that someday you’ll care / My hopes, my dreams come true / My one and only you / No one will ever know / How much I love you so / My only prayer will be / Someday you’ll care for me / But it’s only make believe.”

Numerous other artists also covered this song, including The Hollies, Ronnie McDowell, and Sam Moore. Also, in 1970, Glen Campbell had a crossover hit with “It’s Only Make Believe”.

Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images