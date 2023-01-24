4 Songs You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Wrote for Dr. Dre

Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics.

But did you know Snoop (born Calvin Broadus) wrote songs for other artists that made them famous—most notably the super producer Dr. Dre? Yes, the emcee isn’t just known for penning his own tunes, he’s written many for other acts, including his pal Dre. To date, the two have collaborated on many an album, including the 1992 masterpiece, The Chronic. And on those LPs, Snoop has created some of Dre’s biggest solo hits.

But which songs were they and when did they drop into the popular music ether? Here, we’ll explore four songs that Snoop wrote for Dre, who then made them famous on his own.

1. “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”—Dr. Dre

Written by Snoop Dogg

From Dre’s 1992 solo album, The Chronic, “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” features Snoop, too. The record came after Dre’s time in N.W.A. with artists like Eazy-E and Ice Cube. But now, wishing to go solo, he found his next protege. “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang’ hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It hit No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. Later, the track was selected by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as one of the best 500 songs that shaped rock and roll.

2. “Let Me Ride”— Dr. Dre

Written by Snoop Dogg, and RBX

Peaking at No. 34 on the Billboard chart, “Let Me Ride,” by Dre dropped as a single in 1993, the third from The Chronic. It became a bigger hit when Dre won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for the track during the 1994 awards show. The track also features a sample of the chorus of the 1976 Parliament song, “Mothership Connection (Star Child).” It also samples James Brown’s “Funky Drummer” and Bill Withers’ single “Kissing My Love.”

3. “Lil Ghetto Boy”—Dr. Dre

Written by Snoop Dogg, and D.O.C.

Featuring samples of “Little Ghetto Boy” by Donny Hathaway, “I Get Lifted” by George McCrae, and “The Get Out of the Ghetto Blues” by Gil Scott-Heron, “Lil Ghetto Boy” also appeared on the 1992 album The Chronic. Written by Snoop and Dre’s longtime friend and collaborator D.O.C. the song is one of the more emotive tracks on the famed LP. D.O.C. was once thought of as the next big name in the rap game but after a car accident changed his voice dramatically, he became a ghostwriter for Dre and many other rappers in his circle.

4. “Stranded on Death Row”—Dr. Dre

Written by Snoop Dogg, RBX, Kurupt, and The Lady of Rage

Featuring samples of “Do Your Thing (Live)” by Isaac Hayes, “If It Don’t Turn You on (You Outta Leave It Alone)” by B.T. Express, and “The Jam” by Graham Central Station, “Stranded on Death Row” is one of the last tracks on The Chronic. Check it out below and enjoy the skillful blend of Snoop, Dre, and more.

