Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates

Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books.
In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Support will be provided by the multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R. and fast-rising New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Complete tour dates are available below and HERE. Stay tuned for more cities to be announced.
Tickets for the new shows, which include stops in Seattle, Vancouver B.C., San Diego, and Los Angeles, go onside starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.
See the complete list of announced dates below.
MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:
MARCH
10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)
21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)
25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)
MAY
17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
JUNE
1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium
6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro
JULY
1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund
5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken
8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi
15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
SEPTEMBER
20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)
