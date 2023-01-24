Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates

Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books.

In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Support will be provided by the multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R. and fast-rising New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Complete tour dates are available below and HERE . Stay tuned for more cities to be announced.

Tickets for the new shows, which include stops in Seattle, Vancouver B.C., San Diego, and Los Angeles, go onside starting Friday (January 27) at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Photo by Robert Mallows / Atlantic Records

See the complete list of announced dates below.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

MARCH

10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

MAY

17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

Photo by Stevie Rae Gibbs / Atlantic Records