44 Years Ago Today, Paul McCartney Took the “Worst Duet” in Music History All the Way to No. 1

On this day (May 15) in 1982, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Ebony and Ivory.” The song’s message of racial harmony caught on with listeners, topping charts in multiple countries. However, the public quickly grew tired of the track. It has since been named one of the worst songs ever recorded in multiple polls.

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McCartney wrote the song and released it as the lead single from his 1982 album Tug of War. It was a huge success, giving McCartney his longest run at the top of the charts since going solo. At the same time, it was Wonder’s longest-running No. 1. It also gave him his first UK No. 1. In short, it was a huge hit.

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Future audiences didn’t feel the same about the single, though. BBC 6 Music ran a poll in 2007, asking listeners to name the worst duet in history. “Ebony and Ivory” came in at No. 1. “The Girl Is Mine,” McCartney’s 1982 duet with Michael Jackson, landed at No. 6 on the list. Blender Magazine readers voted it one of the worst songs in history in 2009. It came in at No. 10 on the list. “We Built This City” by Starship took the top spot on that list.

What Inspired Paul McCartney to Write “Ebony and Ivory”?

According to Songfacts, Paul McCartney got the idea for “Ebony and Ivory” while watching English comedian Spike Milligan on TV. He was playing a piano on which the white and black keys were separated, which demonstrated that one set of keys didn’t work without the other. McCartney took this analogy on racial harmony and ran with it.

Interestingly, he didn’t finish writing the song until he got into a fight with his wife, Linda. Looking back during an interview, McCartney said, “It was like, why can’t we get it together? Our piano can!”

Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame