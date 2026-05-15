3 of Robert Plant’s Best Post-Led Zeppelin Songs of His Career

Robert Plant will be known, probably for eternity, as the lead vocalist and frontman of the iconic hard rock outfit Led Zeppelin. But after the band came to an end in 1980, Plant went on to launch a very successful solo career that continues to this day. And some of his best work was part of his solo discography. Let’s look at just a few songs by Robert Plant that rival his days in Led Zeppelin.

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“The Greatest Gift” from ‘Fate Of Nations’ (1993)

Fate Of Nations marked a notable departure from Robert Plant’s “signature” sound. There was less glitz and glamor on this solo effort and more of an intimate feel. And the best song on the album has to be “The Greatest Gift”. The whole album is littered with classic and modern elements of folk rock and alt-rock, but “The Greatest Gift” really does have the best of both worlds. If anything, this song proved that Plant still had that “it” factor, years after Led Zeppelin called it quits.

“Other Arms” from ‘The Principle Of Moments’ (1983)

The best songs on The Principle Of Moments, Plant’s second solo effort, are right at the start of the record. “In The Mood” could have made it to this list, too. But I went with “Other Arms” because it’s insanely catchy and can still captivate a crowd today. The song ended up being Plant’s first chart-topper on the Billboard Top Tracks chart. Interestingly enough, he didn’t want to release it as a single, as he didn’t want fans to think he was exclusively sticking to hard rock forever.

“Please Read The Letter” with Alison Krauss from ‘Raising Sand’ (2008)

Technically not a solo piece, Robert Plant released “Please Read The Letter” with musical partner Alison Krauss in 2008. The song itself was actually written by Plant, Jimmy Page, Michael Lee, and Charlie Jones a decade prior. It was originally released on Plant and Page’s duo album Walking Into Clarksdale. However, most would remember this folk rock classic by Page and Krauss’ gorgeous version from 2008. It’s wild that the newer version didn’t chart as well as it could have, as it didn’t quite make it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Consider this one an underrated gem that still sparkles today.

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