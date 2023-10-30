5 Classic Paul McCartney Songs That Are Still Relevant Today

Paul McCartney has delivered some of the most cherished songs in music history. He has a knack for penning songs that span the test of time. From his rumination of lost love, “Yesterday,” to the comforting power of “Let It Be,” revisit five classic McCartney songs that are every bit as relevant today as they were when he released them.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Paul McCartney’s 5 Most Heartfelt Songs About Love and Relationships]

Starting off with perhaps the obvious choice, we have to take a moment to revisit “Yesterday.” On top of the gentle guitar ballad being one of The Beatles’ signature tunes, the message in the lyrics is timeless. Who hasn’t hit a rut in their relationship and wished they could go back to when things were all sunshine and rainbows? Of course, Sir McCartney puts that sentiment a little more poetically, fully capturing the wistful, somber tone of that emotion.

McCartney wrote “Here Today” as a tribute to John Lennon after his murder. This track will be relevant to long-time Beatles fans who have spent the last 43 years mourning Lennon’s death, but it is also a solace to anyone who has ever lost someone. The singer poses unanswered questions and mulls over the possible answers. It’s at the time same time soul-crushing and bolstering in the wake of heartbreak.

Yet another timeless track McCartney contributed to The Beatles’ discography, “Let It Be” has long been an assuage for anyone going through hard times. A simple yet endlessly applicable sentiment, McCartney’s advice is as relevant today as it was in 1970.

“Maybe I’m Amazed” is still one of the most beloved love songs of all time. The schmaltzy key change and overly gushing lyrics make it just the ticket for any loved-up listener to latch on to. McCartney has penned an uncountable amount of love songs, but this one is unarguably one of his best.

Forgive us for getting a little ahead of ourselves, but we have to hop into the Christmas spirit for a second. McCartney’s holiday original “Wonderful Christmastime” has become a certified classic. Few relatively modern Christmas songs can hold a candle to the old, hymnal standards, but this one gives that competition a valiant effort.

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)