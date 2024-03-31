5 Classic Songs Featuring Mott the Hoople/Bad Company Guitarist Mick Ralphs

British guitarist and songwriter Mick Ralphs, who co-founded two beloved rock bands, Mott the Hoople and Bad Company, celebrated his 80th birthday on March 31, 2024.

Ralphs got his start during the mid-1960s with a blues-rock band called The Buddies. In 1966, he joined The Mod Doc Thomas Group, which changed its name to Silence in 1968 and then to Mott the Hoople in 1969. in 1966. After an eponymous Italian album debut, the band changed its name twice, first to Silence in 1968 and then, in 1969, to Mott the Hoople.

Ralphs served as Mott the Hoople’s lead guitarist and he also was a major songwriting contributor to the group, along with although frontman Ian Hunter. However, the band’s biggest success came in 1972 with a song that David Bowie gave to them, “All the Young Dudes.”

Ralphs left Mott the Hoople in 1973 to launch the supergroup Bad Company with two members of Free—singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke—and ex-King Crimson bassist/singer Boz Burrell. Ralph wrote or co-wrote many songs for Bad Company, which was hugely successful throughout the remainder of the 1970s and into the 1980s.

Ralphs continued to play on and off with Bad Company until 2016. That year, he suffered a debilitating stroke following a U.K. reunion tour, and has been unable resume playing music.

In honor of Ralphs’ milestone birthday, here a look at five musical highlights from his long career:

“All the Young Dudes” – Mott the Hoople (1972)

Mott the Hoople’s version of the David Bowie-penned tune featured a soaringly melodic solo from Ralphs. The song, which has become a glam-rock anthem, peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. singles chart. It also was Mott’s only Top-40 hit in the U.S., reaching No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2021, Rolling Stone ranked “All the Young Dudes” at No. 166 on its “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list.

“Can’t Get Enough” – Bad Company (1974)

When Ralphs co-founded Bad Company, he brought several songs he’d been writing for Mott the Hoople to the newly formed group. Among those tunes was “Can’t Get Enough,” which was released as Bad Company’s debut single. It also appeared on the band’s chart-topping self-titled debut album.

“Can’t Get Enough” is soulful blues-rock classic, featuring a killer riff and memorable solo from Ralphs. The song was an instant hit and remains Bad Company’s highest-charting tune on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 5. It also reached No. 15 on the U.K. singles tally.

In a 2015 interview, Ralphs noted that the song has a unique sound because he played it in open-C tuning, and used light-gauge strings on the recording.

“Movin’ On” – Bad Company (1974)

“Movin’ On” was another song featured on the Bad Company album that Ralphs had initially intended for Mott. The tune was released as the second single from the album, and was another hit, reaching No. 19 on the Hot 100.

The song features a driving, infectious rock ‘n’ roll riff and a tasteful, blues-infused solo from Ralphs.

“Ready for Love” – Mott the Hoople (1972), Bad Company (1974)

“Ready for Love” was written by Ralphs and originally recorded by Mott the Hoople in 1972, appearing on the band’s All the Young Dudes album. Unusually, Ralphs is featured on lead vocals on the track.

Bad Company recorded its own rendition of “Ready for Love” for its debut album, and its undoubtedly the definitive version. The song begins a brooding, melancholy ballad and bursts into a dramatic, rocking chorus.

Although the tune wasn’t released as a single, “Ready for Love” has become one of Bad Company’s most enduring tracks, and remains a staple on classic-rock radio.

“Feel Like Makin’ Love” – Bad Company (1975)

Along with “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love” is probably Bad Company’s most popular and best-known song. Ralphs and Rodgers co-wrote “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” which appeared on Bad Company’s second album, Straight Shooter (1975).

The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 20 on the U.K. singles chart.

“Feel Like Makin’ Love” features with a melodic, country-rock-flavored verse driven by Ralphs acoustic guitar. The tune then bursts into a rocking chorus showcasing Ralphs’ power chords and bluesy riffs and solos.