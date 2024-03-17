5 Must-Know Facts About The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian in Honor of His 80th Birthday

Here’s wishing John Sebastian, original frontman of the popular 1960s folk-rock act The Lovin’ Spoonful, a very Happy Birthday. Sebastian turned the big 8-0 on Sunday, March 17.

With Sebastian as lead singer and principal songwriter, The Lovin’ Spoonful enjoyed a run of 10 Top 40 during the mid-to-late 1960s. Sebastian also contributed his musical talents to hits by a number of other artists and, in 1976, enjoyed a chart-topping single of his own. Here are five fascinating facts about the accomplished singer, songwriter, and musician:

Sebastian Was Once in a Band with a Mama and a Papa

Prior to forming The Lovin’ Spoonful, Sebastian was a member of the short-lived folk group The Mugwumps in 1964. The band also featured future two future members of The Mamas and the Papas, Cass Elliot and Denny Doherty, as well as co-founding Lovin’ Spoonful guitarist Zal Yanovsky, and another accomplished guitarist named Jim Hendricks.

The Mugwumps generally performed covers of folk tunes. The group released one self-titled album that was recorded in 1964, although Sebastian apparently didn’t contribute to the record.

The Mugwumps are name-checked in the 1967 Mamas and the Papas hit “Creeque Alley,” which tells the story of the latter group’s formation.

The Lovin’ Spoonful Had One No. 1 Hit and Two No. 2 Singles

In August 1966, The Lovin’ Spoonful topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks with their classic song “Summer in the City.” The previous year, the band hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 twice, with “Daydream” and “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?”

Other hits by the group included “Do You Believe in Magic,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” “Rain on the Roof” and “Nashville Cats,” and “Darling Be Home Soon.”

Sebastian Was a Guest Musician on Well-Known Songs by Other Artists

Sebastian played several instruments, including guitar, harmonica, and autoharp, and he served as a session musician for various artists outside of The Lovin’ Spoonful.

He contributed harmonica to The Doors’ classic “Roadhouse Blues,” as well as to the title track of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 debut album, Déjà Vu.

In 1979, Sebastian played autoharp on Randy VanWarmer’s soft-rock ballad “Just When I Needed You Most,” which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100.

Other artists whose recordings Sebastian played on include Judy Collins, Jesse Colin Young, Tim Hardin, Cass Elliot, The Everly Brothers, Gordon Lightfoot, and B.J. Thomas.

Sebastian Had a No. 1 Solo Hit with a Famous TV Theme Song

Sebastian launched a solo career after leaving The Lovin Spoonful in 1968. His biggest solo success came in 1976 when he topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Welcome Back.” The upbeat acoustic tune was the theme song of the popular comedy series Welcome Back, Kotter, which premiered in 1975.

The show starred comedian Gabe Kaplan as Mr. Kotter, a wise-cracking Brooklyn, New York, high-school teacher who oversees a group of misfit students known as the Sweathogs. John Travolta’s role as one of the Sweathogs, Vinnie Barbarino, helped launch him into stardom.

Sebastian’s solo career also included a famous appearance at the 1969 Woodstock festival. Sebastian is seen in the Oscar-winning 1970 documentary about the event performing a solo rendition of the Lovin’ Spoonful tune “Younger Generation.”

Sebastian Was Inducted into the Rock Hall as a Member of The Lovin’ Spoonful

The Lovin’ Spoonful were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. John Mellencamp welcomed the group into the hallowed institution.

During his induction speech, Mellencamp recalled hearing “Summer in the City” on the radio when he was 14 years old, and although he lived in a small rural town, he “related to every word that that guy sang.”

Paraphrasing the lyrics of “Do You Believe in Magic,” Mellencamp noted, “Great music at its best makes the listener believe that ‘the magic’s in the music and the music’ is about them.”

In accepting the honor, Sebastian thanked the roadies who helped the band haul and set up its gear.

Sebastian also thanked the late Cass Elliot, whom called “our Jewish angel,” “because I probably wouldn’t have met [Zal Yanovsky] without Cass.”

The Lovin’ Spoonful played “Do You Believe in Magic,” and “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?” The band members also participated a finale performance of “Route 66,” that featured Sebastian playing a wailing harmonica solo. Also taking part in the jam were, Eric Clapton, The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Natalie Cole, Bonnie Raitt, and Melissa Etheridge.

Sebastian also was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.