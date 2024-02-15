Watch Billy Joel’s Ex-Wife Proudly Take in Their Daughter’s Stunning MSG Performance With Her Dad

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is one proud mom, as she took to her Instagram account recently to share some gushing praise for her daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s singing talents. Alexa joined her dad, Billy Joel, at his latest monthly Madison Square Garden concert on February 9 to duet with him on two of his classic tunes—“Say Goodbye to Hollywood” and “New York State of Mind.”

Along with a video clip of Alexa singing “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with her father, Brinkley posted a charming poem expressing how she felt about her daughter’s performance. She also hinting that Alexa has a new musical project on the way.

“Say goodbye to Hollywood, say hello to [my] talented Ray of light, she’s up there singing with all of her might!” Brinkley wrote. “She got her talent from her pop, when they sing together we don’t want it to stop!”

The message continued, “We’re always in a NY State of Mind, [’cause] at MSG we’re feeling fine!”

As for Alexa’s apparent new music project, Brinkley teased, “And BTW she’s got something up her sleeve … she’ll be announcing soon so please don’t leave, keep checking here cause I can’t keep mum … (it has something to do with pianos and drums!)”

She concluded her note by declaring, “Way to go Billy and Alexa Ray, listening to you just made my day!”

You can check out a fan-shot video of both performances from Joel’s February 9 show on YouTube.

Alexa responded to her mother’s Instagram post in the comments, writing, “Mom, you are my ray of sunshine forever… I love you more than you could ever know.”

Brinkley also reacted to a number of fans’ comments, including one who praised Alexa’s voice while adding, “she definitely got her [pop’s] talent!!”

“Yes and their voices blend together so seamlessly perfectly!” Christie said in reply. “I would love to see them RECORD A SONG Together!!!”

Alexa Posts About Her MSG Performance With Billy Joel

Meanwhile, Alexa also posted about her performances on her own social media sites.

She explained that she dedicated her rendition of her version of “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” to late Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector, who covered the song in 1977.

“This one goes out to Ronnie Spector… whose beautifully charmed memory and timeless ‘wall of sound’ lives on forever,” Alexa wrote on Instagram. “Her bright, sweet, lingering, and uniquely resonant voice left an indelibly authentic musical-mark that will always be cherished. We love you, Ronnie.”

In a separate Instagram post, she thanked her dad for inviting her to perform with him.

“It’s always a supreme honor and a damn fun treat to sing at The Garden… otherwise known as my home away from home,” Alexa shared. “My heart is full, and my musical-cup runneth over.”

Alexa Joel’s Music Career

Alexa, 38, released her debut EP, Sketches, in 2006. She has gone on release a series of singles in the ensuing years. Her most recent song, “Seven Years,” arrived in 2021.

Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel’s long-running Madison Square Garden residency will end with a concert on July 25. His next show at the famous New York City arena, which is scheduled for March 28, will be his 100th of the residency.

That concert will be filmed for an upcoming CBS special, The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time, which will premiere April 14.

The Piano Man also has a variety of other shows lined up in 2024. To check out his full concert schedule, visit BillyJoel.com.

