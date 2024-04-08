5 Songs to Add To Your Solar Eclipse Viewing Playlist

The world is gearing up for a rare celestial event. By now, we wager you have your glasses and your viewing spot picked out, but what about your solar eclipse playlist? If you need help capturing the perfect vibe for your eclipse playlist, check out the five songs below.

Videos by American Songwriter

5 Songs to Add to Your Solar Eclipse Playlist

1. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (Elton John)

First up, we have an Elton John classic: “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” While we think most people are looking forward to seeing the rare celestial event, this song is for the few people who aren’t into all the fuss. It’s apt for its mention of the sun and, moreover, we will take any excuse to queue up this track. It’s the perfect addition to your solar eclipse playlist.

Don’t let the sun go down on me (Don’t let the sun)

Although I search myself, it’s always someone else I see

I’d just allow a fragment of your life (Don’t let the sun) to wander free

But losin’ everything is like the sun goin’ down on me

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John and Its Sci-Fi Origins]

2. “Bad Moon Rising” (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

While John Fogerty claims this song is plainly a foreboding song about bad weather, it has amassed some pretty iron-clad political ties. This Creedence Clearwater Revival song has become synonymous with the Vietnam War thanks to the era in which it was released and its many inclusions in media surrounding that conflict. For our purposes, we’re not reading too far into the lyrics. In terms of how the moon and the sun are supposed to work, an eclipse is indeed a “bad moon rising.”

I see the bad moon a-risin’

I see trouble on the way

I see earthquakes and lightnin’

I see bad times today

3. “Moonshadow” (Cat Stevens)

“Moonshadow” is likely one of the first songs that comes into the minds of classic folk/rock fans when thinking about a solar eclipse playlist–and for good reason. Millions of people will be gathered to revel in the shade the moon casts on the Earth once it passes over the sun.

Yes, I’m bein’ followed by a moonshadow

Moonshadow, moonshadow

Leapin’ and hoppin’ on a moonshadow

Moonshadow, moonshadow

4. “Dancing in the Dark” (Bruce Springsteen)

If you’re going to a gathering to watch the solar eclipse, “Dancing in the Dark” might be your tune. It has got a real communal spirit to it, with its ear-worm chorus and moveable melody. Plus, who could resist the opportunity to spin this Bruce Springsteen hit when given the chance?

You can’t start a fire

You can’t start a fire without a spark

This gun’s for hire

Even if we’re just dancin’ in the dark

5. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” (Bonnie Tyler)

Of course, we couldn’t make this list without including Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” It’s an inevitability. When thinking of music and the eclipse, this song is the natural connection between the two.

Once upon a time I was falling in love

Now I’m only falling apart

There’s nothing I can do

A total eclipse of the heart

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)