Johnny Cash Released His First No. 1 Single “I Walk the Line” on This Day in 1956

On this day (May 1) in 1956, Johnny Cash released his signature hit “I Walk the Line.” It became his first No. 1 single and sold millions of copies. Today, more than sixty years later, the track remains popular among fans of Cash and country music. Like many of his other early hits, it has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across multiple platforms.

Cash released “I Walk the Line” as the third single from his debut album With His Hot and Blue Guitar with “Get Rhythm” on the B-side. His first two singles saw chart success. His debut single “Cry! Cry! Cry!” peaked at No. 14. Then, his next outing, “So Doggone Lonesome” peaked at No. 4. This single was the first of many chart-toppers for the budding country icon.

Johnny Cash Wrote “I Walk the Line” for His First Wife

Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto tied the knot on August 7, 1954. The next year, he teamed up with Sun Records producer Sam Phillips to cut his debut album. His debut single dropped in June of 1955. After his second single brought him a top-five hit, Phillips put Cash on tour with Sun Records’ star performer, a young man named Elvis Presley.

In 1955, Elvis was already drawing throngs of adoring young ladies. Hoping to ease his new wife’s mind, Cash penned “I Walk the Line” as a promise to remain faithful while he was on the road, according to SongFacts. However, the temptation he felt while touring with Presley only deepened when he landed his first No. 1 and became a star in his own right.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter found himself surrounded by the same kind of adoring female fans while on the road. However, that temptation couldn’t hold a candle to the woman he met later that year. While playing the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Cash crossed paths with June Carter. Her then-husband Carl Smith introduced the two young performers before introducing Cash to the audience.

There was a spark between them that, years later, became a burning ring of fire that ended with a pair of wedding rings and a decades-long marriage.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images