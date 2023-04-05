10 Best Mini Amps of 2023

Guitar amps are not made equal, which is why you shouldn’t just pick out any amp. Some are 60-100 Watt amps for venue play. Since you’re looking for a mini amp, that’s not what you’ll need yet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

To cover practice sessions and playing at home, you just need a small, lightweight amp (just a pound or two) that has perfect volume for home use. Think 1-10W.

We rounded up some of our favorite portable amps that are great for your bedroom or home studio. 3 portable mini amps we love are Fender Mini Deluxe, Positive Grid Spark Mini, and the Blackstar Fly3.

With quality speakers, effects (delay and reverb), and controls (tone, volume, and gain), these will make practice from home or small spaces super exciting.

We have an amp picked out for everyone, even if you play acoustic or bass. Grab your headphones for silent practice or play loud, these are 10 of the best mini practice amps.

Best Mini Amps

1. Best Mini Amp for Rock – Blackstar Fly3

SPECS:

Type: Solid state

Wattage: 3W

Weight: 1.98 lbs

Here’s a small amp great for practice sessions. It sounds full and dynamic. Also, it is a battery-powered amp, meaning it’ll be easy to take anywhere. You might even be inspired to take it to play outdoors. Use 6 AAs to power it.

It has 3 channels — clean, overdrive, and a tape delay. It’ll sound great for multiple genres. Use the MP3 line-in jack to connect your smartphone or other compatible devices to play along to your favorite tunes.

Customers love how great it sounds, considering the price and size, but Blackstar makes some of the best amps out there. Give it a try, especially if you play blues rock.

2. Best Small Guitar Amp for Effects (And All Guitars) – Positive Grid Mini Spark

SPECS:

Type: Solid state

Wattage: 10W

Weight: 1 lb

Check out our review of the Spark Mini Amp. It’s a scaled-down version of the Spark, but still packs a punch.

The mini amp is super portable (it weighs about a pound and has tons of great features including Bluetooth connectivity, voice-activated controls, automatic tone adjustment, and a built-in tuner.

You can stream music or use the amp as a speaker. And of course, you can use the headphone output as well for a chill practice session. It is powered by 6 AA batteries, which is pretty common with these mini amps. You’ll enjoy not having to search for a wall outlet.

It is compatible with electric, bass, and acoustic guitars. If you don’t play bass, you’re going to be obsessed with Smart Jam live — you’ll be able to have bass and drum backing tracks. Several customers say this is the practice amp that makes you want to practice for hours and hours.

3. Best Mini Amps for Metal (Solid Amp)- Boss Katana Mini – 7-watt Combo Amp

SPECS:

Type: Solid state

Wattage: 7W

Weight: 2.9 lbs

This amazing budget-friendly mini amp gets lots of praise for its tape-style delay effect It can be adjusted with a single knob! It also has 3 channels, clean , crunch, and brown. Clean offers a classic clean tones, crunch has a mid-gain overdrive (great for blues and rock) and the brown channel offers high-grain distortion, which is why it’s our pick for metal.

While it won’t make a great mini amp for live shows, it come be handy for small gigs, practice, and home recording. Other features are the headphone jack and aux input for your phone or compatible streaming device.

Have your AA batteries ready, and easily pack your mini amp for on-the-go practice.

4. Best Mini Guitar Amps for Rock Players- Orange Crush Mini 3-watt Micro Amp – Orange

SPECS:

Type: Solid State

Wattage: 3W

Weight: 1.99 lbs

The Orange Crush mini is a favorite amongst guitarist — this bestseller has a wide range of tones and has a single channel with a gain control, 3-band EQ (treble, mid, and bass), and a volume control. Adjust distortion and shape the tone as needed.

These Orange amps are portable, small, but gets the job done. The mini Orange amps are powered by a 9V battery and sounds amazing. Use the headphone output for home practice or play for friends or at small gigs. The Orange Crush mini is a solid option for anyone on a budget too. It’s only $75!

Customers say it’s the Orange Crush mini is of the best in its class.

5. Best Under $25 – Honeytone N-10 Guitar Mini Amp Black

SPECS:

Type: Solid State

Wattage: 1W

Weight: 1.1 lbs

If you need a cheap (but quality) mini amp for backup or travel, consider Honeytone’s N-10 mini amp. It’s tiny, but a clean or overdriven sound. It’s powered by a 9-volt battery and can also be used with the included adapter.

The mini guitar amp is pretty simple, it has a single-channel with a volume control, along with controls for treble and bass. It has a built-in overdrive function too! Don’t underestimate this small amp. Use the headphone output or the aux input for streaming songs to play along with.

Guitarists love how convenient this mini amp is. The size is especially great if you’re short on space in your home. (Probably the cheapest mini amp ever for an electric guitar, honestly.)

6. Best for an Acoustic Guitar – Fishman Loudbox Mini BT 60-watt 1 x 6.5-inch Acoustic Combo Amp

SPECS:

Type: Acoustic combo

Wattage: 60W

Weight: 21 lbs

Fishman’s Loudbox Mini is a great small amp for an acoustic guitar. It is 60-watts though, making it powerful enough for live performances and rehearsals. It might not be your pick for practice, but you’ll consider taking it on the road for small venues, think coffee shops, bars, and small dance halls. It make an acoustic guitar or violin sound big and natural.

Fun features include Bluetooth connectivity and its 2 channels. Connect your phone or compatible devices easily to stream songs or backing tracks.

Each channel has its own input and volume control so you can connect multiple instruments and mics at the same time (plus adjust them). Each channel also has a 3-band EQ and a reverb effect.

7. Best Mini Tube Amps for Metal – Peavey 6505 Mini Head 20/5/1-watt Tube Head

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Wattage: Switchable 20-watt, 5-watt, or 1-watt

Weight: 17 lbs

Peavey’s got the perfect tube amp for rock and metal tones. The rhythm channel has clean and crunch modes, and the lead channel has pre-gain and post-gain controls for shaping the distortion.

The mini amp also has a 3-band EQ, resonance control and presence control. Overall, it’s made to replicate the high-gain sound of the 6505, just in a smaller package. You can also use the switchable effects loop for using external effects pedals.

This guitar amp is powered by 2 6L6GC power tubes and 3 12AX7 preamp tubes, great for providing a warm tone. Use the headphone output for a silent practice if needed. Otherwise, it’ll be great for recording or small gigs or jam sessions with friends. Customers rave about the sound and say it’s great for metal and live gigs.

8. A Splurge (Combo Mini Amp)- Marshall 2525C Mini Silver Jubilee 1×12″ 20/5-watt Tube Combo Amp

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Wattage: 20/5W

Weight: 41.8lbs

Marshall’s 2525C Mini Silver Jubilee mini guitar amp is super expensive compared to many amps on this list. If you’re a seasoned guitar player looking to invest in a combo amp, consider this scaled-down version of the original Silver Jubilee amp from 1987.

It has 20-watts of power, but can be scaled down to 5W for lower volume, making it a great practice amp as well. With 2 channels (classic gain and overdrive) you’re all set for tone shaping. Classic gain has clean to crunch tones and overdrive has you covered with higher gain settings.

It’s a fan favorite for vintage tones for sure. Guitarists love the mini amp and say for the size, it’s an absolute beast. Many players are taking it to small to mid-size venues.

We’re fans of the built-in spring reverb and effects loop as well. Connect to a PA system or use the headphone output for practice.

9. Best for Bass – Blackstar Fly 3 Bass 1×3″ 3-watt Bass Combo Amp

SPECS:

Type: Solid state

Wattage: 3W

Weight: 1.98 lbs

Get excited, bass players. Blackstar’s FLY 3 bass combo amp is the perfect compact amp for practice and home use. It has a single channel with a gain control and an EQ section for bass and treble. It also has a compressor control for sustain and control dynamics.

It’s powered by 6 AA batteries, so there’s no struggle looking for a power outlet. Use the headphone output for silent practice, and use the MP3 jack for your smartphone, so you can play songs as your practice.

Don’t be fooled by the 3-inch speaker, expect a lot of tone and volume from this mini amp. Some guitarist can’t believe how good it sounds, even after decades of playing guitar with other small guitar amps.

10. Best Mini Guitar Amp for Beginners – Fender Mini Deluxe

SPECS:

Type: Solid state

Wattage: 1W

Weight: 1 lb

You can’t go wrong with a Fender Mini Deluxe as your first mini amp. It’s small, inexpensive, and great for practice and small gigs.

It has a single control panel, making the design super easy for beginners. One single volume knob allows for easy sound adjustment.

We also like that it’s battery-powered by six AA batteries, making it easy to take anywhere. Take it your buddy’s house or to guitar lessons.

Helpful specs are the headphone outputs (for quiet practice) and the aux output. You can connect a compatible device to play along with your favorite songs (great for covers). Overall, you’ll get classic fender tone and a reliable amp.

Customers love how compact it is, however, many say it’s too small, so make sure you want something extra small for travel or taking to and from jam sessions.

Best Mini Amp Buyer’s Guide

There are several factors to consider when shopping for your mini amp, including wattage, size, and portability. You want your mini amp to be the perfect size for your small space or traveling to practice or gigs.

You also want to make sure it’s loud, but not too loud, so check for the wattage. Below are some helpful tips and answers to questions you may have.

Wattage – How Loud is It?

Wattage is a huge factor to consider when shopping for. a mini amp or practice amp. The higher the wattage, the louder it gets. Mini amps range between 1-20W, which is a great range if you’ll be using it at home in your bedroom, home studio, or garage.

Just keep in mind that mini amps and small amps can have higher wattages (around 60W or so), but these are intended for easy portability for performances at small venues.

Size and Portability

Size is another factor to consider. Many compact amps are just a pound or two! If your dedicated practice space is your bedroom, you want an amp that’s easy to pick up and store away when not in use.

Number of Channels

Make sure you also look into channels as well. Mini amps have 1 or 2 channels. Stick to 1 channel for a simple control panel, and a 2-channel amp for clean and distorted sounds.

If your goal is to experiment with different tones and sounds, go for a 2-channel amp. Just keep in mind that they’ll be. a bit more expensive.

Tone and Effects

Tone controls and effects will also play a huge role — you want to be able to control treble, bass, and midrange. And built-in effects make for fun practice and experimentation. Some mini amps have built-in effects such as reverb, delay, and chorus. You can always use pedals, but this is super convenient.

Price: How Much Should You Spend?

Lastly, consider price. The more effects, channels, and controls will make the price go up. However, you can still find a quality beginner or simple mini amp for $75-$100. They will get as pricey as $500 though.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Wattage of a Mini Amp?

Mini amps typically range between 1-20W. The higher the wattage, the louder the amp. If you’re shopping for a practice amp, try to keep it below 20, and aim for 1, 3, 5, or 10 watt amps.

How Many Channels Does a Mini Amp Have?

Mini amps have 1-2 channels. It’ll depend on the manufacturer and model. We recommend going for 2-channel amps if you want an amp you’ll experiment with for a long time. You’ll have access to more tones.

What Type of Input/Outputs Do Mini Amps Have?

Most mini amps you see will have a headphone output. Not everyone you live with wants to listen to you practice unfortunately, so this is a great spec for all players.

Some have aux inputs so you can connect your Smartphone or compatible device to play songs as you practice. This is great for learning songs or playing covers. The more advanced a mini amp gets, you’ll have Bluetooth features, so you can ditch the aux cord.

Verdict

A good practice amp doesn’t have to break the bank. If you leave this list with any of the mini amplifiers, we recommend a few under $200. The Orange Crush Mini, Blackstar Fly 3, and Positive Grid Spark Mini are some of the best small guitar amps for anyone.

If you’re looking for a guitar combo amplifier, consider the Boss Katana or Marshall Silver Jubilee. All of these mini amp models are quality picks for acheiving the sound you want.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.