57 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the “Triple Threat” Whose Voice and Immortal Legacy Have Inspired Generations

On this day (June 22) in 1969, Judy Garland died of an accidental overdose at her home in London, England, at the age of 47. She was a star of the stage and screen from an early age. She is remembered as a “triple threat” because she could sing, act, and dance with enough skill to captivate generations of fans. Films like A Star is Born and The Wizard of Oz, which showcased Garland’s prowess as a performer, have helped her legacy outlive her for decades.

Garland was the child of vaudeville performers. As a result, she was on stage performing for crowds before her second birthday. Before long, she was performing regularly with her older sisters. As a teenager, her singing skills landed her a contract with MGM Studios, launching her film career.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 of Judy Garland’s Best Performances That Aren’t “Over The Rainbow”]

A few short years after making her big screen debut in Pigskin Parade (1936), she took on the role that shot her to stardom. Garland was just 17 years old when she portrayed Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (1939), per IMDb. The film became an iconic piece of Hollywood’s Golden Era. Additionally, it gave Garland her signature song, “Over the Rainbow.”

Judy Garland Grew Up in the Spotlight

According to Britannica, Judy Garland appeared in her final “juvenile” role in 1944, when she starred in Meet Me in St. Louis. While on the set, she met her future husband, director Vincente Minnelli. Their daughter, Liza Minnelli, would become a star in her own right.

After getting an early release from her MGM contract in 1950, Garland returned to the stage. She performed for audiences in London, New York, and other major markets. Finally, in 1954, she took the lead role in A Star Is Born. The classic film showcased her acting, singing, and dancing skills. It also earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Garland took her final feature film role, that of Jenny Bowman, in I Could Go on Singing in 1963.

Recording Career

While many remember Judy Garland for her success as an actress, she was also a recording artist. She cut 11 studio albums, including the soundtracks for Meet Me in St. Louis, The Harvey Girls, and The Wizard of Oz. She also recorded seven live albums.

Garland released multiple singles, six of which reached the top 10 of the Hot 100. Her hits included “Over the Rainbow,” “I’m Nobody’s Baby,” The Trolley Song,” and “For Me and My Gal,” a duet with Gene Kelly.

Featured Image by Sid Luft for Warner Brothers