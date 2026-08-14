Born 85 Years Ago Today in California, the Outspoken Folk-Rock Pioneer Who Founded Two of the Most Beloved Bands of All Time

Prior to his death at age 81 in 2023, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby declared, “I know I’m supposed to quietly shuffle off in the distance, but I’m not going to.”

Longtime fans and observers would expect nothing less from Crosby, one of the most pivotal 20th-century musical figures. As a founding member of the Byrds, he helped mold the folk-rock genre that rose to prominence in the 1960s.

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The following decade, he formed the supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash, who played an integral role in the evolution of the “California sound” during the 1970s.

Even amid legal troubles and substance use issues, Crosby cemented his legacy as a countercultural icon. Today (August 14), we’re honoring this legend on what would have marked his 85th birthday.

The Beginning

Born August 14, 1941, to Academy Award-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby and his wife Aliph, David Van Cortlandt Crosby was reared on the works of 1950s jazz legends like John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

Receiving his first guitar at 16 from older brother Ethan, he studied drama at Santa Barbara City College before dropping out to focus on music. Crosby got his start on the burgeoning ’60s folk scene in Chicago and Greenwich Village, New York.

Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles and began making the rounds as a solo folk artist. During a set at the Troubadour, he caught the eye of Jim Dickson, the house engineer at Richard Bock’s L.A. label World Pacific Records.

Dickson began recording demos of Crosby, but his solo career never quite took off. Instead, he joined the Byrds.

The Byrds

In 1964, David Crosby formed the core part of the Byrds with Roger McGuinn and Gene Clark. The trio knew one another from their days on the acoustic coffeehouse circuit.

Later, they would bring aboard drummer Michael Clarke and bassist Chris Hillman. The five musicians called themselves the Byrds in homage to the Fab Four, as the world was currently in the throes of Beatlemania.

Thanks to Dickson’s connections with Bob Dylan’s publisher, the Byrds recorded a version of Dylan’s song “Mr. Tambourine Man”. It topped the chart in the U.S., the UK, Ireland, South Africa, and New Zealand.

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For the next two years, every album the band released reached the top 25. However, Crosby’s penchant for substance use and outspoken political ramblings was beginning to wear on his bandmates.

Ultimately, the conflict came to a head in the fall of 1967, when McGuinn and Hillman drove to Crosby’s home and fired him.

“They came zooming up in their Porsches and said that I was impossible to work with and I wasn’t very good anyway and they’d do better without me,” Crosby recalled in 1980.

The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Years

Shortly after his unceremonious exit from the Byrds, David Crosby met Stephen Stills at Laurel Canyon in California through Cass Elliot of the Mamas & the Papas. That encounter led to informal jam sessions, which Graham Nash soon joined.

Happily, it was only a matter of time before Nash decided to leave his other group, the Hollies, to form Crosby, Stills, & Nash. The band’s political material seemed a far better fit for Crosby.

Their self-titled 1969 debut album yielded the top 40 hits “Marrakesh Express” and “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”.

In 1969, Neil Young joined, and the band’s sophomore album, Deja Vu, topped the Billboard 200.

Sadly, Crosby’s longtime girlfriend died in a September 1969 car crash, leading him to spiral further into addiction.

After releasing another double live album, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went on hiatus. The band would reunite and dissolve again several times throughout the next few decades—largely due to Crosby’s tumultuous relationships with his bandmates.

David Crosby’s Solo Career

Beginning in 1971, David Crosby released eight solo albums — with his final work, For Free, coming two years before his death in 2021.

[RELATED: David Crosby Considered This Pink “Protest Song” From 2006 To Be One of His Favorites]

He also collaborated with Graham Nash throughout the 1970s.

Following Crosby’s death, Nash said, “I know many musicians, of course, and I’ve heard many musicians over my life. But I have never heard anybody with the same brilliant sense of music and harmony that David had.”

Featured image by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images