6 Songs You Didn’t Know Donald Glover Wrote for Other Artists

Donald Glover has had a fascinating and varied career. Starting as a writer for the television show 30 Rock, he became widely known after he played Troy Barnes on Community for five seasons.

However, Glover has also gained fame as a rapper and songwriter under the name Childish Gambino. He has become known for his witty, introspective lyrics on race, poverty success, and other social topics. He released his first EP in 2011, followed by his first album, Camp, later that year. It found immediate success, landing Glover solidly among the hip-hop greats.

Glover’s solo work earned critical acclaim, including gold certifications for “Heartbeat” and his album Because The Internet. His 2018 song “This is America,” a tongue-in-cheek commentary on racial relations in the US, earned four Grammy Awards. In more recent years, however, he has stepped back from solo work as he focuses on other projects. He has even indicated that he would be retiring from rap entirely; he also stopped using the persona of Childish Gambino in favor of working under his legal name.

While his solo career as a rapper has featured multiple hiatuses, Glover has continued collaborating with other musicians in hip-hop and other genres. His earliest collaboration was “Trouble” (2012) with Leona Lewis. As he focuses on other projects, Glover has earned a reputation as being reclusive and difficult to contact. However, his intelligent lyrics and musical talent make him a much sought-after artist for collaborations in many genres. Here are a few songs that Donald Glover wrote for other artists!

1. “Together” — Selah Sue, 2016

Written by Donald Glover, Evan Kidd Bogart, Ludwig Goransson, Sanne Putseys

Selah Sue is a Belgian singer and musician. Her 2016 collaboration with Glover was primarily a matter of fate. While recording “Together” — an introspective look at lost love — in a California studio, Sue told her producer she thought it needed a rap verse. He connected her with Donald Glover, and the two musicians composed and recorded his verse in a single session.

You and me together, maybe we could do it

Worst summer ever but we got through it

Talk about the money, I was getting to it

Where you wanna go, where you wanna go?

2. “Favorite Song” — Chance The Rapper, 2013

Written by Donald Glover, Chancelor Bennett, Nate Fox, Clarence Reid, Willie Clarke

Chance The Rapper was an up-and-comer in 2013 when he released his second mixtape, Acid Rap. “Favorite Song,” on which he collaborated with Glover, samples Betty Wright’s song “Clean Up Woman,” lending it a happy, upbeat rhythm. This is reflected in the agile tongue-in-cheek lyrics, in which Glover and Chance lay out a humorous case for why the track should be the listener’s new “favorite song.”

Just here to rap them songs

Rag on my hair, wrap weed in Vegas, rockin’ Vagabonds

Sang a song, oh, you don’t know? What?

Well, I still bang with you

Hang with you, sip drank with you

As long as I can sang with you.”

3. Sunshine — Latto, 2022

Written by Alyssa Stephens, Donald Glover, Dwayne Carter Jr., Anthony Clemons Jr., Uforo Ebong, Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar, Philip Cornish, Luke Crowder

Latto, a new voice on the hip-hop scene, expressed astonishment when Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne agreed to contribute verses on her 2022 track “Sunshine.” Latto originally recorded the song as a solo track but wanted contributions from artists who excelled at “smart” lyrics.

Glover’s verse described his hiatus from the rap industry over previous years.

I love when it’s sunny, that boy ain’t no dummy

I slide off a gummy, I heard I got money

But still dressing bummy, I’m sweeter than honey

I’m sweeter at rapping like what the fuck happened?

Came back and he’s snapping, came back with a passion

4. “Monster” — 21 Savage ft. Childish Gambino, 2018

Written by Shayaa Joseph, Donald Glover, Dacoury Natche, Calvin Tarvin, Jake Austin, & Axel Morgan

Rapper 21 Savage released “Monster,” a song about the perils of fame and fortune, in 2018. Childish Gambino contributed several verses, sharing his experiences in the music industry and how they threatened to change him.

Glover indicated that “Monster” would likely be one of his final rap projects, causing some fans to regard it as a farewell track.

Me and Savage, we came from the dirt

If you rappin’ for money, you silly

This shit ain’t a milli’, this shit is a hundred

The industry savage and most of you average

5. Break Your Heart Right Back — Ariana Grande ft. Childish Gambino, 2014

Written by Donald Glover, Sean Combs, Andrew Wansel, Bernard Edwards, Nile Rodgers, Warren Felder, Christopher Warren, Steven Jordan, Mason Betha, & Kirby Dockery

While most of Glover’s collaborations have been with other rappers, he teamed up with pop singer Ariana Grande in 2014. Grande reached out to Glover about a collaboration.

“The song was sent to us, and we immediately were like, ‘This is a hit, ‘said Glover. “She knows her stuff about music and rap.”

Listen, you got a man but your man ain’t loyal

Don’t understand how to spell it out for ya

Yes I’m G, from the A, and they ask why

Sorry had to tell you, I’m a nice guy”

6. Trouble — Leona Lewis, 2012

Written by Leona Lewis, Donald Glover, Shahid Khan, Emeli Sande, Fraser T Smith, Hugo Chegwin, Mustafa Omer, Harry Craze, & James Murray

Leona Lewis’ 2012 song “Trouble” had some serious star power behind it, including Donald Glover and R&B singer Emeli Sande. While looking for someone to contribute a rap verse, Lewis thought of Glover.

“I wanted someone who was creative and poetic and witty,” she said, “and Childish ticks all those boxes and complements the record perfectly.”

Keep the pride tucked, more than bad luck

I ain’t messed up, I’m just wishing what we needed wasn’t less us

I fell in love with the wrong dream

Crying in my arms, what’s it all mean?

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East