The Prine Family Shares Schedule for 2023 “You Got Gold: Celebrating The Songs of John Prine”  

The Prine Family is sharing the schedule of events for the eagerly anticipated second annual “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine.”

Following a successful inaugural year, the 2023 event is set to take place from October 7 through October 10 in Nashville. With a lineup that promises to thrill, the four-day extravaganza pays tribute to the late John Prine’s music while fostering the cherished camaraderie he cultivated over his 50-year career.

“The time I spent with John on the road made one thing very clear – the community he helped create was always, and remains, at the heart of the music and the work we continue to do every day. I’m so happy that ‘You Got Gold’ will now become an annual event to ensure that we maintain that connection and grow our beloved community. I look forward to seeing everyone back in Nashville this October, to celebrate John’s songs and help further the work of the Hello in There Foundation.”

The music extravaganza will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater (October 8), The Basement East (October 9) and the Ryman Auditorium (October 10, Prine’s birthday), and will include several special events such as official pop-ups, film screenings, song circles and more, according to the release.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Hello in There Foundation, an organization that aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten. In 2023 the event raised nearly $500,000 for the foundation.

A limited amount of tickets for the Ryman Auditorium show remain. Tickets are available HERE. Check out the schedule of events below.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

11:00 am-3:00 pm, Rochester Dam (Rochester, KY): Prine Park Day – celebrating John Prine month in Muhlenberg County with an open jam session for anyone who wants to come and play John’s music, along with food trucks and other festivities.

7:00-10:00 pm, imogene + willie: “You Got Gold” kickoff party – Nashville apparel brand imogene + willie will host songwriters singing the John Prine songs that have influenced them and their music. All ages backyard event, 2601 12th Ave S.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

3:00 pm, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater: “Conversation and Performance: Prine Time Chicago” – a conversation with journalist Mark Guarino and singer-songwriter Bonnie Koloc as well as brief performances. Additional guests to be announced. Tickets for this event go on sale this Friday, August 25 – details here.

6:30 pm doors/7:30 pm show, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater: “You Got Gold” show (sold out)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

10:30 am, Trolley Tour of Prine’s favorite places in Nashville

11:00 am-2:00 pm, Arnold’s Country Kitchen: Official Pop Up

11:30 am, Trolley Tour of Prine’s favorite places in Nashville

12:00pm, Brown’s Diner: John Prine song circle

3:00-5:00 pm, Gibson Garage: Gibson-hosted event

6:30 pm doors/7:3 0pm show, The Basement East: “You Got Gold” show (sold out)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

10:30 am, Trolley Tour of Prine’s favorite places in Nashville

11:00 am-2:00 pm, Arnold’s Country Kitchen: Official Pop Up

11:30 am, Trolley Tour of Prine’s favorite places in Nashville

12:45 pm doors/1:00 pm show, Belcourt Theatre: Daddy and Them screening, followed by a Q&A with surprise special guests

4:00 pm, White Castle: White Castle pre-show party

6:30 pm doors/7:30 pm show, The Ryman: “You Got Gold” show (purchase tickets here)

