6 Tips to Gain Confidence in Your Songwriting

Have you ever found yourself overwhelmed and frustrated in your songwriting journey? Questioning your place in the world of songwriting, or even considering giving it up completely?

It’s not uncommon to experience moments of doubt and insecurity, but there are ways to gain confidence and reignite your creative spark! On the Songwriting For Guitar Podcast I talked with legendary Music Publisher, Judy Stakee, we dove into 6 key ways to gain confidence in your songwriting now!

The Power of a Supportive Community

One of the essential elements of gaining confidence in songwriting is surrounding yourself with a supportive community of fellow songwriters. In the world of creativity, it’s vital to connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion. They understand the challenges, triumphs, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with songwriting.

A strong sense of community not only offers emotional support but also provides a platform for collaboration and growth. Sharing your work, receiving constructive feedback, and participating in co-writing sessions can be powerful tools in boosting your confidence.

Being a Perpetual Student

Embracing the role of a perpetual student can significantly impact your confidence as a songwriter. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced songwriter, there is always something new to learn. The world of music is ever-evolving, and staying curious and open to new knowledge is a must.



Even the most accomplished songwriters keep refining their skills, seeking out fresh inspiration, and engaging with the latest industry trends. By adopting this mindset, you can ensure that your journey as a songwriter is a path of continuous growth.

Loving Yourself and Your Journey

Confidence in songwriting often begins with self-love. It’s not only about acknowledging your strengths but also accepting your flaws, doubts, and uncertainties. The process of self-love allows you to look in the mirror and say, “I like you just the way you are,” just as Mr. Rogers once reminded us.



Loving yourself, including all your imperfections, is essential for building self-confidence. It’s about recognizing your worth and your unique place in the creative landscape, which is distinct from anyone else’s journey.

Understanding the Importance of Structure and Process

It’s essential to develop a structured approach and process. Creating a system for your creative work helps you to stay organized, track your progress, and maintain a sense of direction.



Begin by defining your goals, establishing a consistent schedule for your songwriting sessions, and exploring various techniques for inspiration. Remember, every song you write is a stepping stone on your creative journey. Even the ones that don’t make it to the final cut contribute to your growth as a songwriter.

Diving into Self-Discovery

Self-discovery plays a crucial role in building songwriting confidence. Exploring your thoughts, emotions, and experiences can unlock a wealth of creative material. Often, songwriters find inspiration within themselves, and this journey of self-exploration helps them connect with their innermost feelings and unique stories.



In your songwriting, dare to be vulnerable and share your truths. Authenticity in your music can resonate deeply with your audience, building a stronger emotional connection and boosting your confidence as an artist.

Embracing Perseverance

One key to gaining confidence in songwriting is persevering through the challenges. Understand that not every song will be a masterpiece, but each one contributes to your growth as a songwriter. Embrace the ups and downs, the moments of self-doubt, and the setbacks as part of the creative journey.



Remind yourself that even the most celebrated songwriters faced rejection, criticism, and self-doubt at various points in their careers. Their secret to success was persevering through these challenges and continually pushing their boundaries.



Confidence in songwriting is a journey marked by self-discovery, unwavering determination, and a commitment to ongoing learning. It’s a path every songwriter walks, even when self-doubt creeps in. By embracing the key takeaways we explored, you can overcome those moments of uncertainty and progress toward sharing your songs with the world.

