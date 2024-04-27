Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, April 27, 2024?

The weekend is finally here and there are few better ways to wind down on Saturday night than with some great late-night comedy on NBC. There’s a bit of a good news/bad situation for those who were hoping to see a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight. The good news is that the show will air and it will be a hilarious episode. The bad news is that it’s a rerun.

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will feature Sydney Sweeney as host. Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest on tonight’s episode. So, even though the episode aired for the first time on March 2, it will still be packed with big laughs and good tunes.

What to Expect from Saturday Night Live Tonight

Fans who tune in tonight will get to relive Sweeney’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut. She pokes fun at Madame Web, takes her rumored affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, and stars in more than a handful of hilarious sketches.

Musgraves is no stranger to SNL. Tonight, fans will get to see her perform two songs from her most recent album Deeper Well. Backed by a full band, she will perform the album’s title track and “Too Good to Be True” on the show.

When Will a New Episode of SNL Air?

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will mark the second week in a row that the show has aired a rerun. Fortunately for fans, there will be a new episode next Saturday (May 4). Dua Lipa will pull double duty next weekend as both the host and the musical guest. Her highly anticipated new album Radical Optimism will drop on May 3. So, it is sure to be a special night for the singer and her fans.

Saturday Night Live airs at its usual time tonight. The show starts on NBC at 11:30/10:30c. Additionally, it will stream live on Peacock. Fans can also watch SNL on other streaming platforms that offer live television. For instance, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV will stream the live broadcast.

Featured Image by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images