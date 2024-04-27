Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Billy Corgan Plans To Restore NWA’s Former Glory in Unscripted Reality Show

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his family have announced a new reality show centered around Corgan’s wrestling career. Corgan has been the president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) since 2017.

Videos by American Songwriter

In February, the NWA announced a new streaming deal with The CW. Now, Corgan and his family are “thrilled” to share details of the reality TV series. The announcement included mention of an “unscripted untitled series about Corgan’s life, family, role as president of NWA, and his ‘day job.'”

The series has since received a title—Billy Corgan‘s Adventures In Carnyland. The reality show is set to release on May 14.

According to a press release, “When he isn’t churning out albums and touring the world with his legendary band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan is also a wrestling promoter who owns the storied National Wrestling Alliance, which he intends to restore to its former glory.”

The description of the series continues, “As if being a rock star navigating the demanding politics of running both a band (Pumpkinworld) and a group of eccentric wrestlers (Carnyland) isn’t tricky enough, Billy is also a father of two AND he’s planning a wedding to his longtime partner, Chloe. Can he possibly keep all these balls in the air? Tune in to Billy Corgan’s Adventures In Carnyland to find out!”

[RELATED: Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Billy Corgan Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Talks Green Day & Political Music]

Billy Corgan is “Thrilled” to Release a Reality Series About His Life, Band, and Wrestling Career

Billy Corgan also put out a statement, per a report from NME. “Rebuilding the historic NWA brand has been both an honour and challenge, and this show opens the doors wide so to speak,” he said. “To reveal the glory and the grit needed to thrive in a winner-take-all sport. It’s not always pretty, but I’m proud of what we have accomplished thus far.”

The series will be co-produced by Corgan’s company Lightning One Inc and Brian Volk-Weis’ Nacelle Company. Volk-Weis and Ian Roumain will direct. Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel executive produced, along with Cisco Henson and Benjamin J. Frost.

Mendel added to Corgan’s statement as well, saying, “I’m thrilled to share an inside look into our family’s wild life through the world of wrestling and rock n roll.”

Featured Image by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy