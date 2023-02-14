9 Songs You Didn’t Know Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin Wrote for Other Artists

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born, New Orleans-based rock band Better Than Ezra formed in 1988. Comprised of vocalist and guitarist Kevin Griffin, bassist Tom Drummond, drummer Michael Jerome, and multi-instrumentalist Arthur Payne Jr., the group has released eight studio LPs to date, with the most recent album, All Together Now, out in 2014.

But the platinum-selling band has more new music on the way, with an untitled new album set for release in 2023. Today, the band is known best for its recognizable name and its 1993 multi-platinum album, Deluxe, which included the 1995 single, “Good.” The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. Other hits from the group include “In The Blood” and “Desperately Wanting.”

Along with writing earworm hits like “Good,” the Atlanta, Georgia-born Griffin, who has had songs covered by artists like Taylor Swift (“Breathless”), also wrote a number of tracks for other popular bands, from Train to Sugarland and many more. Griffin, who has written a book about songwriting, is credited with many collars, which we will investigate below.

Here are nine songs you likely didn’t know Kevin Griffin wrote for other artists.

1. “I Got You,” Train

Written by Kevin Griffin, Patrick Simmons, Pat Monahan

From Train’s 2009 fifth studio album, Save Me, San Francisco, this bright, positive rock hit from a band that made its name from good vibes, “I Got You,” is about the joy of finding a good relationship. You’re the sun in my window, sings Train’s lead singer, Pat Monahan. The songwriting help paid off, too, as the LP from Train was later certified platinum in 2021. The record was written because, as the band noted, they were in a better place than ever and they wanted to get back to their Bay Area roots. They recruited the Crescent City artist to help bring some joy back to their palate. \

2. “Collide,” Howie Day

Written by Howie Day, Kevin Griffin

The Maine-born songwriter and performer Howie Day has had an interesting career. For a while, he was an underground artist, driven by his acoustic guitar prowess and skillful, passionate songs. He was also something of a chameleon, capable of imitating and covering acts like U2 and Dave Matthews Band with ease and appreciation. Later, though, Day went a bit more commercial, releasing the 2003 LP, Stop All the World Now, which went gold thanks to songs like “Collide.”

As it turns out, Griffin was a co-writer on “Collide” and other songs on the album—”Perfect Time of Day” and “Sunday Morning Song.” As for “Collide,” which boasts more than 80 million views on YouTube alone, the song could be a long-lost number from Jeff Buckley’s Grace. It was written by Day and Griffin and it got backing work from the London Session Orchestra. It was released on June 1, 2004, as the second single from Day’s 2003 LP and hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005. Later, Griffin worked on several songs from Day’s 2009 album, Sound the Alarm, and his 2011 EP, Ceasefire.

3. “Stuck Like Glue,” Sugarland

Written by Kristian Bush, Kevin Griffin, Jennifer Nettles, Shy Carter

“Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland dropped in 2010 and later became the eleventh most-downloaded song in country music history. Today, it boasts nearly 60 million views on YouTube. Another acoustic-driven song, this bright, jangly number talks about the joy between the singer and her romantic partner—how they are, yes, stuck like glue together. The track was the debut single for the band’s album, The Incredible Machine. While it debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, it went on to sell some 2,629,000 copies by May 2013. Griffin also co-wrote the band’s song “Tonight” also from the same LP.

4. “Good Boys,” Blondie

Written by Deborah Harry, Kevin Griffin, Brian May

Released as the only single from the 2003 Blondie album, The Curse of Blondie, this track is energetic and features lead singer Debbie Harry’s piercing voice and skillful rapping. While the track was written by Harry and Griffin, Queen’s Brian May also earned credit for the song, which peaked at No. 12 in the U.K., because Harry’s rap features lyrics that were similar to those in Queen’s 1977 hit “We Will Rock You.” Queen had threatened to sue, but Blondie acquiesced. The lyrics in question are: You got me on your face / A big disgrace / Shakin’ your feathers all over the place. In “We Will Rock You,” the lyrics are similar and go: You got mud on your face / You big disgrace / Kicking your can all over the place.

5. “Testify,” Meatloaf

Written by Kevin Griffin

A raucous country-rock track feating slide guitars and a lot of energy, “Testify” comes from Meatloaf’s 2003 album, Couldn’t Have Said It Better. Meatloaf loved the record so much, he said it was the best since his signature LP, Bat Out of Hell, which itself dropped in 1977. The record hit No. 4 on the U.K. album charts. It also features a cover of a Bob Dylan song, “Forever Young.” And the album’s title track was co-written by Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx.

6. “I’ll Be Your Man,” James Blunt

Written by James Blunt, Kevin Griffin

A bright, acoustic-driven song from Blunt, “I’ll Be Your Man,” was the fourth single from his 2011 studio album, Some Kind of Trouble. The track is all about the devotion the singer has for his partner. Slide over here let your hands feel the way / There’s no better method to communicate / Girl stop your talking words just get in the way / I’ll be your man, sings Blunt with hope and joy.

7. “Odds Are,” Barenaked Ladies

Written by Ed Robertson, Kevin Griffin

Griffin and the crew from Barenaked Ladies have worked together on four of the Canadian rockers’ albums, including Detour de Force in 2021, Fake Nudes in 2017, Silverbell in 2015, and Grinning Streak in 2013. On Grinning Streak, Griffin co-wrote the song “Odds Are.” The song, which boasts six million views on YouTube, is about keeping a positive mindset. Odds are we’re gonna be alright for another night. The track features the plucky rap-rock style that made the Canadian outfit popular in the early 2000s.

8. “Issues,” Violent Femmes

Written by Gordon Gano, Kevin Griffin, Sam Hollander

The group that wrote the mega-hit “Blister in the Sun” worked with Griffin on the song “Issues” from their 2016 album, We Can Do Anything. The rollicking, almost vaudevillian song features a super catchy hook in which the singer says he doesn’t want to hear about the listener’s issues, especially not at length. It’s a funny song about TMI.

9. “Where It At?” Trombone Shorty

Written by Troy Andrews, Kevin Griffin, Luke Foley

New Orleans meets New Orleans in this song by Trombone Shorty. Released on the 2017 album, Parking Lot Symphony, “Where It At?” features horns, handclaps, and soul for days. The record would go on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart, spending a total of 31 weeks on the chart.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival