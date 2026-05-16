3 Beatles Song Titles That Make Absolutely No Sense

They might be the biggest band ever, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their strange moments. Here are some of the weirdest song titles in The Beatles‘ catalog.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey”

The title of this one is definitely strange at first glance, but in reality, it’s actually a pretty sweet song. Lennon had Yoko Ono in mind when he wrote this song.

“That was just a sort of nice line that I made into a song. It was about me and Yoko,” Lennon told David Sheff. “Everybody seemed to be paranoid except for us two, who were in the glow of love. Everything is clear and open when you’re in love. Everybody was sort of tense around us: you know, ‘What is she doing here at the session? Why is she with him?’ All this sort of madness is going on around us because we just happened to want to be together all the time.”

“Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?”

To put it simply, The White Album‘s “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?” is about sexual relations and how humans go about, well, “doing it” differently compared to other species. McCartney was inspired by some monkeys he saw while on a retreat in India when he came up with the idea for this one.

“A male [monkey] just hopped on the back of this female and gave her one, as they say in the vernacular,” he explained to Barry Miles. “Within two or three seconds he hopped off again and looked around as if to say ‘It wasn’t me!’ and she looked around as if there’d been some mild disturbance… And I thought… that’s how simple the act of procreation is… We have horrendous problems with it, and yet animals don’t.”

“I Am The Walrus”

It’s kind of impossible not to be at a loss with this song, but it is impossible to figure out what “I Am A Walrus” is actually about. Between the “sitting on a corn flake” and the “egg man” line, this track from the Magical Mystery Tour is definitely a cause for confusion. As Lennon once shared, though, he took inspiration from an outside source when writing this one.

“It’s from ‘The Walrus and the Carpenter.’ ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ To me, it was a beautiful poem,” Lennon told Playboy. “It never dawned on me that Lewis Carroll was commenting on the capitalist and social system. I never went into that bit about what he really meant, like people are doing with the Beatles’ work. Later, I went back and looked at it and realized that the walrus was the bad guy in the story and the carpenter was the good guy. I thought, Oh, shit, I picked the wrong guy. I should have said, ‘I am the carpenter.’ But that wouldn’t have been the same, would it? (singing) ‘I am the carpenter….’”

Photo by: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images