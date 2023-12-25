The Meaning Behind Jimmy Buffett’s First Hit and a Song That Helped Save His Life “Come Monday”

Headed out to San Francisco for the Labor Day weekend show … And honey I didn’t know that I’d be missin’ you so sings Jimmy Buffett on his 1974 hit “Come Monday.”



Released on Buffett’s fourth album Living and Dying in 3/4 Time, “Come Monday” was originally written as he headed to California for a show in 1973 and reveals the difficulty of being on the road away from family.

The Meaning

Originally written for Jane Slagsvol, whom Buffett married in 1977, “Come Monday” moves through some of the highs and lows of touring and being away from the one you love.

Come Monday, it’ll be alright

Come Monday, I’ll be holdin’ you tight

I spent four lonely days in a brown L.A haze

And I just want you back by my side

Further into the lyrics, “Come Monday” reveals some of the separation anxiety and how California has worn him quite thin, along with the relief of knowing that he’ll be home again soon.

I can’t help it, honey

You’re that much a part of me now

Remember the night in Montana when

We said there’d be no room for doubt



I hope you’re enjoyin’ the scenery

I know that it’s pretty up there

We can go hiking on Tuesday

With you, I’d walk anywhere

California has worn me quite thin

I just can’t wait to see you again

Slagsvol, a student at the University of South Carolina and a model, first met Buffett during spring break in Key West, Florida in 1972. The next year, Buffett wrote “Come Monday” about her and also featured Slagsvol in the music video, which shows the couple on a picnic together.



The couple married in 1977 and remained together until Buffett’s death on September 1, 2023.

A Song That “Saved” Buffett’s Life

During an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman on March 23, 1983, Buffett revealed that “Come Monday” saved him from a deep depressive episode.

“This is ‘Come Monday,'” said Buffett. “It is a song that kept me from killing myself in the Howard Johnson’s in Marin County [California]. Well, it hit, and I paid the rent, got my dog out of the pound, and I was deathly depressed, too.”



He continued “I was in a Howard Johnson’s under Mount Tamalpais in Marin County and living there, playing in San Anselmo. It was awful, and I wrote this song, and it hit, and the rest is history.”

Buffett’s First Hit

Just three years before releasing “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday” gave Buffett his first Top 40 hit before “Margaritaville” when it peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Buffett played the song live throughout his career during most of his concerts, and in “Big 8” fashion, would often switch the line I just can’t wait to see you again to It’s so nice to be in (location of his show) again.

