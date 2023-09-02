Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Accomplished singer/songwriter, beach-loving businessman, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett has died. He was 76 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

News of Buffett’s death broke in the early morning hours of September 2 with an announcement shared on his social media pages and official website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” the statement reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Through his tropically-inspired blend of folk, country, rock, and pop, Buffett cultivated a trademark sound that lured in generations of dedicated fans, lovingly known as “Parrotheads.” Although best known for lighthearted and wildly infectious hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” Buffet was an immensely gifted, versatile, and profoundly influential artist.

Born in the sleepy coastal town of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Buffett spent much of his childhood in Southern Alabama before spending short stints at multiple Gulf Coast colleges. Following his graduation from the University of Southern Mississippi, he made his way to Nashville in hopes of launching a career in country music. He forged a friendship with fellow singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, who invited him on a life-changing excursion to Key West.

It was during that first visit that Buffett fell in love with coastal living and island-influenced instrumentation. That passion would sustain throughout his remarkable life and career, embedded in everything from his music to his popular “Margaritaville” chain of restaurants and resorts.

Over the decades, Buffett released 29 studio albums, published three No. 1 best-selling books, raised millions for charitable causes, and performed for sold-out audiences worldwide.

Last fall, Buffett halted his remaining 2023 The Life on the Flip Side – Redux Tour dates “due to health issues and a brief hospitalization,” according to a press release.

[RELATED: 2 Songs You Didn’t Know Jimmy Buffett Wrote for Other Artists]

In May, Buffett was again hospitalized with an unspecified health issue, forcing him to postpone a concert in Charleston, South Carolina. A few days later, he shared a message to fans confirming he was recovering at home with full intentions of rescheduling the concert date.

“Once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along,” Buffett shared in a post to his Instagram account. “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Buffett had been teasing an upcoming album release in recent weeks through social media posts and special segments on his Sirius XM station, Radio Margaritaville.

Funeral arrangements and memorial service details are expected to be announced in the coming days. Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, daughters Savannah and Sarah, and son Cameron.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images