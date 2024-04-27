‘The Voice’ Star Ruby Leigh Set to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Ruby Leigh made a name for herself on The Voice. However, that was not the beginning or end of her musical journey. Instead, it was another step on the road to where she wants to be. At the same time, the exposure provided by the show allowed her already budding career to grow by leaps and bounds. Yesterday (April 26), Leigh announced that she’ll be taking another monumental step on the road to stardom. She’ll make her Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.

Leigh took to Instagram to share the big news with her fans and followers yesterday in a hilarious video. Putting her sense of humor on full display, a friend recorded her as she approached the front doors of the Opry House and began banging on them. “Let me play,” she yelled while pounding on the door. “Please, I just want a show.”

Ruby Leigh to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Then, a helpful Opry employee steps out and informs her that she’s on the schedule for August 2. “I’m on the schedule for August 2,” Leigh said into the camera. “I’m debuting at the Grand Ole Opry! Come and see me. Get your tickets.”

The first portion of the video is funny. However, those who stick around until the end of the clip will see her reaction to receiving the news.

Leigh Is Planning Her Debut Album

In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Ruby Leigh revealed that she hopes to release her debut album this year. “I’m going to release an album at the end of the year, hopefully. Maybe before then,” the revealed. “It’s going to be one of those where it’s a mix of some covers but it’s also going to have a lot of originals on it which I’m really excited about,” She added.

“I’ll have covers from the show like, ‘Long Long Time’ and Cowboy’s Sweetheart’ obviously on there,” she said. About the original songs, she said, “I kind of have those under my hat right now. I may release a few singles before my album actually drops so people can get a glimpse of what I’m going to be doing with it.”:

