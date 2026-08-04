A Fire Inspired David Allen Coe To Write This Massive Hit for Another Artist in 1977

In 1977, Johnny Paycheck released “Take This Job And Shove It”. His signature song, and only No. 1 hit, “Take This Job And Shove It” is the title track of a record Paycheck also released that year.

Most people think Paycheck wrote “Take This Job And Shove It”, but it was actually written by David Allen Coe. It may seem likely that it was inspired by a toxic work environment. But “Take This Job And Shove It” was instead inspired by a fire.

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According to David Allan Coe: Live At Billy Bob’s Texas, a documentary that was released in 2003, he was living on a boat with seven other women, whom he referred to as his wives. They were all reportedly driving to the home of Johnny Cash when Coe saw a fire on the water. Coe bravely dove in to cut the boats from the dock so they would not burn.

Not surprisingly, Coe’s heroism made it onto the local news. Later, while at the home of songwriter Billy Sherrill, someone said in jest that Coe should get a job as a firefighter. Coe responded by saying, “Man, they can take that job and shove it.”

How David Allen Coe Wrote “Take This Job And Shove It” for Johnny Paycheck

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It was Sherrill who suggested Coe write a song called “Take This Job And Shove It”. Coe wisely listened to Sherrill, penning “Take This Job And Shove It” in about five minutes.

An anthem for hard-working, blue-collar workers, “Take This Job And Shove It” tells the story of a man who worked in a factory for 15 years. In the song, his woman ultimately leaves him because of his rigorous work schedule.

The chorus of “Take This Job And Shove It” says, “Take this job and shove it / I ain’t workin’ here no more / My woman done left and took all the reasons / I was working for / You better not try to stand in my way / As I’m walkin’, out the door / Take this job and shove it / I ain’t workin’ here no more.”

Sherrill, who produced Paycheck’s take of this Coe classic, initially wanted it for George Jones. When Jones didn’t show up to the studio session, Sherrill offered it to Paycheck instead.

Paycheck spent more than 30 years releasing music, enjoying some success. But he never replicated “Take This Job And Shove It”. The song was nominated for a CMA Award for Single of the Year.

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