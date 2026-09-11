Luke Combs Was Still in College When He Wrote This Monster 2018 Hit

In 2018, Luke Combs released “She Got The Best Of Me”. The song, written by Combs, Rob Snyder, and Channing Wilson, is part of This One’s For You Too, the deluxe version of his debut This One’s For You album. The song, his fourth No. 1 single, became a multi-platinum hit. So it’s surprising that Combs was still relatively new to songwriting when he penned this song, long before his superstar career began.

“I was still in college when I came and wrote with them, and wrote the song,” Combs tells The Boot, adding that it was in 2014. “I was still in school, living in North Carolina. So we ended up writing it [when] I was just in town visiting. I went back to Boone, [North Carolina], and started playing the song out at my little gigs and stuff, and eventually came back to Nashville a few months later and recorded that song. I put it out that year.”

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The chorus of “She Got The Best Of Me” says, “She got the best of me / She broke my heart / Now all that’s left of me / Is beating in this guitar / Every night, a different town / She follows me around / So you get what’s left of me / Yeah, you get what’s left of me / ‘Cause she got the best of me.”

What Luke Combs Says About the Success of “She Got the Best of Me”

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It’s “She Got The Best Of Me” that gave Combs an early taste of what success tasted like. After releasing it on his own in 2014, the song quickly took off.

“I was like, ‘People already know that song,’” Combs recalls. “There’s 50 million people that listen to country radio every week. So in my mind, I was like, ‘I’ve sold 50,000 copies of this. Everyone’s already heard this.’ It had just been going so well.”

In fact, it wasn’t until Combs was touring that he realized that “She’s Got The Best Of Me” was about to become one of his biggest hits.

“After this album came out, we were still playing it on the road,” Combs shares. “And the reaction to it was just always so good. It just kind of made sense to give it a chance. It went No. 1 on The Highway after ‘Hurricane’. They just wanted to play a song, so they played the version I recorded in college.”

Combs later said that “She Got The Best Of Me” might be partially autobiographical.

“There’s bits and pieces of kind of all of our experiences in there,” he says.

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