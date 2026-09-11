Remember When John Travolta Dropped His First Hit Single Before the ‘Grease’ Days?

Most people know John Travolta as the actor who has starred in movies like Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Pulp Fiction, and more. But Travolta is also a talented singer. In fact, Travolta has actually had several hit singles. In 1974, Travolta released “Dream Drummin’”. Although that song didn’t do well, nor did several subsequent ones, two years later, Travolta finally found success on the radio with “Let Her In”.

On his eponymous album, also released in 1976, “Let Her In” was written by Gary Benson, who first released the song on his own in 1973. His version did not chart. But three years later, Travolta took the same song to radio, making it his first Top 5 single.

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“Let Her In” says in part, “You know what I find, I find / A look at her face, and there isn’t a trace / Of doubt in my mind / Gonna let her in / Gonna let her in / Gonna let her in my life / Let her in my life.”

John Travolta’s Success in Music

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Travolta had other hits in music, although “Let Her In” is his biggest success as a solo artist. In 1978, Travolta had two hit singles with Oliver Newton-John, both from the Grease movie, starring both of them. The two had a No. 1 single with “You’re The One That I Want”, and a Top 5 hit with “Summer Nights”. Two more songs, both “Sandy” and “Greased Lightnin’”, were also released, although they did not do as well at radio.

After songs from Grease, Travolta released “Never Gonna Fall In Love Again” in 1980, plus three more duets. In 1997, he and Carly Simon released “Two Sleepy People”. And in 2008, Travolta and Miley Cyrus released “I Thought I Lost You”.

In 1983, Travolta teamed up again with Newton-John for “Take A Chance”. That song was part of the soundtrack for Two Of A Kind, a film starring Travolta and Newton-John. It became a Top 5 single for the pair.

Travolta and Newton-John not only sang and acted together, but they also became close friends. Travolta touched on her influence on his life after she passed away in 2022.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” Travolta shared on social media after the news was announced. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images