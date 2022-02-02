A Gift Guide for Music Lovers: Valentine’s Day Edition

It’s that time again—time to show your appreciation for your loved ones with a gift or two. (Or seven? We won’t judge.) With Cupid hovering around, reminding us that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, American Songwriter has a few gift ideas for the music lover in your life. So, read and click below for some presents sure to delight any audiophile or aspiring musician.

In 2021, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s, and we think we know who helped boost those sales. British songstress, Adele, released her comeback/divorce album late last year, and we haven’t been the same since. Gift the 30 Exclusive White Vinyl to the ballad enthusiast in your life, and this record will be on repeat until the next Adele album drops.

While you’re listening to a new record with your loved ones, or just kicking back after work, set your drink on these unique, upcycled record coasters. Each coaster is cut from the center of vinyl records and sealed to protect your furniture from a chilled drink. These colorful accent pieces are perfect for anyone who appreciates the beauty in detail.

Music Is History by Questlove ($14.99)

Questlove’s Music Is History book is a cultural and personal dive into the music that built today’s music industry. The Roots frontman wrote this book for all readers—from the die-hard music enthusiast to those with a passing interest in the industry.

To really treat a loved one, commission an established songwriter to pen a custom song. Simply pick your genre and set the scene—the song can be sweet, funny, or even raunchy. Check out these three songwriters who are experts in delivering meaningful lyrics. Your loved one will be beyond impressed.

3x Grammy Award Winner, Asdru Sierra (Ozomatli) $600

Shontelle (Grammy-nominated R&B singer) $399

Jillian Steele (Singer/Songwriter) $150

Everyone needs a sturdy speaker—regardless of what time of year it is. Valentine’s Day? You need a speaker to listen to some love songs. A warm spring day? You need a speaker to crank up the tunes and keep spreading the good vibes. A rainy Thursday? You need a speaker to play some lo-fi beats or Tom Petty tracks to mellow out the mood. Check out the Ultimate Ears speaker below and start jamming.

