After Decades of Headlining, Ronnie Dunn Reveals His Initial Reaction to Opening for Morgan Wallen

Looking over the career of Brooks & Dunn, the duo scored over 20 No. 1 hits, dozens of awards, and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Throughout that time, the hitmakers toured the world and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. But the clock continued to tick. And before Ronnie Dunn knew it, he was opening for Morgan Wallen. Although grateful to still be performing after decades, Dunn admitted it was “uncomfortable” to go from headliner to opener.

While still headlining their own tour, Dunn explained how he received an invitation to open for Wallen. With Wallen dominating the genre, headlines, and charts, it was nearly impossible to deny the offer. And according to Dunn, “We had to think about it. We had to think about what just all the implications and perceptions. You know stuff that would happen.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Ultimately, Brooks & Dunn agreed to be the opening act. And when the time finally came for them to take the stage, Dunn considered it a moment of reflection. “At first, it was uncomfortable, because you walk up there and go, ‘Man, I’m the opening act in a scenario where we’re used to headlining.’”

Play video

[RELATED: Born in Texas 73 Years Ago Today, One-Half of the Most Successful Duo in Country Music History]

What Ronnie Dunn Learned From That Night With Morgan Wallen

But all that changed when Brooks & Dunn got off the stage. Able to look back, Dunn insisted that Wallen was more than a country star – he was acting as a bridge between eras. “What it proved was he brings such a younger [crowd], it doesn’t look younger to me, it looks like all the people we’ve always played for. But We’ll stop at our shows right now, and Kix will go, ‘How many of ya is this the first time you’re seeing a Brooks & Dunn show?’ 80% of the audience goes off. Like, what? That’s what doing the Morgan shows is all about.”

Able to introduce their music to the next generation of country fans, apparently, Dunn learned that Wallen also had an ulterior motive for inviting them. “He tells me. He goes, ‘The reason why I have you guys up there is because of the people who say that I’m not country enough.’ It really works. It has worked well for the both of us.”

With Dunn sharing his thoughts on Wallen, he made sure to praise the singer and his team. “The ‘uncomfortable’ comment was reference to walking out on stages in packed stadiums every night in front of 80,000 people. Morgan and his camp could not have treated the Brooks & Dunn camp any better.”

After No. 1 hits and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Brooks & Dunn had already secured their legacy. But opening for Wallen reminded Dunn there was an entire generation that needed to hear “Neon Moon.”

(Photo by Brenton Ho/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)