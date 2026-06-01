Born in Texas 73 Years Ago Today, One-Half of the Most Successful Duo in Country Music History

Some things just work. Brooks & Dunn is one of them. Ronnie Dunn brings the grit with his soulful, raspy baritone, while Kix Brooks keeps it more lighthearted with his playful, conversational tone. More than three decades after landing their first number-one country hit with “Brand New Man”, sold-out crowds are still singing along to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon”. Today, Ronnie Dunn—born June 1, 1953, in Coleman, Texas—is celebrating his 73rd birthday just a few weeks after Brooks & Dunn picked up its record 18th Duo of the Year trophy at the 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

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Ronnie Dunn’s Music Career Started With an Ultimatum

Born to a “hard living, truck driving, country music singing father and a conservative church-going mother,” music was more or less the only constant in Ronnie Dunn’s childhood.

Throughout his 12-year tenure in public education, he attended 13 schools in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He wound up back in West Texas for college, majoring in psychology at Abilene Christian University.

While a student in Abilene, Dunn began playing bass guitar and singing with bands in local clubs. To avoid the watchful eye of their strict religious college, they often played discreet VFW halls on the weekends.

Dunn couldn’t hide forever, though, and eventually the school issued him an ultimatum: stop playing music or leave the university. He chose the latter, moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to pursue a solo career.

Dunn charted two minor singles in the early 1980s before moving to Nashville. There, Arista Records executive Tim DuBois introduced him to fellow singer-songwriter Leon “Kix” Brooks over lunch. DuBois suggested they join forces, and Brooks & Dunn was born.

The Immense Success of Brooks & Dunn

Since becoming Brooks & Dunn, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have sold more than 30 million albums and sent 20 singles to the top of the Billboard country chart.

Both pursued solo careers after temporarily disbanding in 2010, with Dunn scoring his first solo number-one album with his self-titled 2011 project. He has since reunited with Brooks.

[RELATED: 3 Brooks & Dunn Hits That Ronnie Dunn Wrote by Himself (And Hit No. 1)]

In 2019, Brooks & Dunn released its first album in 12 years, Reboot, featuring re-recordings of 12 of their songs. Reboot II followed in 2024, featuring guest performances from Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, and more.

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach