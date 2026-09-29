Kacey Musgraves Joins Ronnie Dunn for “Neon Moon” but Her Outfit Steals the Show

Currently on her Middle of Nowhere tour, Kacey Musgraves traveled throughout the United States and even crossed the border for a show in Toronto. Kicking off in August, the tour would continue until the end of October. From there, the hitmaker would take a break before heading back out on the road for concerts in Australia, Scotland, and England. But with her 2027 schedule already filling up, the singer simply enjoyed her time at the Bridgestone Arena when she welcomed Ronnie Dunn to the stage for a hilarious duet of “Neon Moon.”

For fans who snagged a ticket to her show, they knew Musgraves had something special planned. Throughout her tour, she called on stars like Midland, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, and numerous others to open for her. But when it came to Nashville, she wanted to make the evening unforgettable. And what better way than performing alongside Dunn?

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While entertaining fans with a special performance of “Neon Moon” was memorable, it was Musgraves who took it a step further when she appeared under the spotlight in full Dunn gear. What does full Dunn gear look like? According to Musgraves, it included a wig, a fake mustache, and even those signature Dunn tattoos. With the right lighting, it was nearly impossible to distinguish the two.

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Ronnie Dunn Had A Chance To Completely Shock Kacey Musgraves

With fans loving the costume, Musgraves didn’t forget the blue jeans, massive belt buckles, and matching sunglasses. Already gaining thousands of likes, fans couldn’t get enough of Musgraves cosplaying Dunn. “Harmonizing in the full beat stache is sending me.” Another person added, “I love her! She is amazing and funny.”

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While most female singers tend to have several wardrobe changes throughout a single concert, Musgraves just won the best costume of the year. But for one fan, they considered it a missed opportunity for Dunn. “Ronnie Dunn had the chance to do the funniest thing and come out on stage as Kacey Musgraves.”



Seeing Dunn dressed as Musgraves and Musgraves dressed as Dunn could be enough to completely break country music. But for now, fans got to watch the two reunite for a song they already shared some history with. Back in 2019, Musgraves joined Brooks & Dunn for a new version of “Neon Moon” on their Reboot album. And now, years later, the only thing missing from the original was a fake mustache.



(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)