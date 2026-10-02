Ronnie Dunn Gets an Unexpected Gift From Kacey Musgraves: “I’ll Get Killed for That”

With Kacey Musgraves looking to end 2026 with a few more shows on her Middle of Nowhere tour, the hitmaker knew how to take over headlines. Not that long ago, she caught the attention of country music fans when she showcased a giant pair of disco balls. And the word giant was somewhat of an understatement, as she was able to sit on them while performing “Rhinestoned.” If that wasn’t enough, she recently showcased her love for Ronnie Dunn by dressing as the hitmaker. And when getting the chance to share the stage, she gifted him a pair of those disco balls.

When rolling into Nashville, Musgraves wanted to make it an unforgettable night for fans. With thousands packing the arena, she shocked them when she welcomed Dunn to the stage. Even before the surprise appearance, Musgraves collaborated with Brooks & Dunn on “Neon Moon” for their 2019 album, Reboot. And although it has been seven years, their friendship never faded.

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Aside from the special performance, Dunn posted a video from backstage at the concert. And he just happened to showcase a keychain that resembled her famous disco balls. “We’re in Nashville, we were just here. We’re doing a Kacey Musgraves little walk on for ‘Neon Moon.’ This is a little party favor from Kacey. I don’t know what it is, it looks like she got a disco thing… I’ll get killed for that. Let’s do it, I ain’t afraid to die. I’m gonna die anyway.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1994, Brooks & Dunn Became the Best Selling Country Music Duo of All Time]

Ronnie Dunn Confused Why There Wasn’t Any “Cake”

Although Musgraves dressed as Dunn, she promised that even the famous country singer didn’t have the “cake” she had. Not disagreeing with Musgraves, Dunn wasn’t an expert on the newest slang, as he wrote in the caption, “What is cake?”

While those at the concert got more than enough cake and hit songs, Dunn’s backstage video gained over 20,000 likes. And looking at the comments, Dunn was apparently the owner of the best keychain in country music. “I’ve never been so jealous over a keychain.” Another person added, “The disco balls on his pants. I can’t”

Praising Dunn’s new keychain, some fans believed that Musgraves had discovered the best Halloween costume. “Can I dress up as Ronnie Dunn for Halloween?? Is that Ronnie Dunn approves??”

Whether Dunn approved the Halloween costume or not, Musgraves certainly committed to hers. Between the wig, mustache, tattoos, and now a pair of disco balls, their Nashville reunion proved “Neon Moon” wasn’t the only thing they had in common.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)