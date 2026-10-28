Alan Jackson’s Last Ride Is Coming to NBC With December Farewell Special

In 2021, Alan Jackson revealed he had been suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Making it difficult for him to perform and stand for long periods of time, he sought to end his time in the spotlight on his own terms. And on June 29, he did exactly that when he walked on stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for one last show. An evening packed with appearances by Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and more, it was truly one of the biggest events in country music. And thanks to NBC, it was coming to homes all over the country.

When Jackson looked at the crowd during his final performance, he knew not every fan could be there. Wanting them all to take part in the celebration, the country icon worked with NBC to broadcast the special event. And on December 8, Alan Jackson: The Last Show will feature the legendary singer performing timeless tracks like “Remember When,” “Gone Country,” and “Livin’ on Love.”

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According to a press release, “the special will spotlight Jackson’s remarkable catalog of hits spanning more than three decades, including songs that helped define country music and cemented his place among the genre’s all-time greatest songwriters and most-impactful artists.”

[RELATED: 5 Timeless Alan Jackson Songs That Aren’t “Chattahoochee”]

Alan Jackson Tips His Hat To Country Music

After nearly four decades in country music, Jackson tipped his hat to the people and genre that made his dream a possibility. And for Jackson, that was rare, as he made it a point to never be seen without his signature cowboy hat.

Once speaking with GQ, Jackson recalled the story behind his hat. Although he didn’t care how he looked without it, there was a deeper meaning. “I started off really when I was a teenager. I had a—and I still have it—a big scar on my forehead from when I ran through a glass door when I was little. And I was always self-conscious, so when I started singing in high school it kinda bothered me. It was bigger and bolder then; I guess it’s kinda worn down over the years.”

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While Jackson started to wear the hat to hide a scar, it was now a token of his journey. “ I first started wearing a hat when I was about 17, my old brown cowboy hat. That’s the hat I wore to Nashville when I came.”

For those who couldn’t be inside Nissan Stadium for Jackson’s final goodbye, NBC is bringing the celebration home. Don’t miss Alan Jackson: The Last Show on December 8, with the special available to stream the next day on Peacock.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)