Alan Jackson Had an Important Message for Fans Attending Inaugural 5 O’Clock Somewhere Fest

From the Nashville Network mail room to the Grand Ole Opry circle, Alan Jackson has gifted country music fans with 27 number-one singles, including “Chattahoochee”, “Gone Country”, and “Pop a Top”. On June 27, the 67-year-old Georgia native’s illustrious career comes to a spectacular end with his sold-out Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pop a Top, Have a Good Time”

Ahead of his final performance, the 16-time CMA Award winner dropped in on the thousands of fans attending the kickoff of the inaugural “5 O’Clock Somewhere Fest” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Friday’s (June 12) lineup included Ella Langley, Rodney Atkins, and Dylan Scott. While Alan Jackson wasn’t scheduled to take the stage, he shared a special video message with fans ahead of Langley’s performance.

“You know I love South Florida, spent a lot of my life down there. Tonight, I’m in Nashville getting ready for my last show,” he said. “I’m glad y’all are there. I spent so many days and hours out on the Hullbilly offshore fishing for years and years, and my whole family enjoyed it down there. I hope y’all are enjoying it tonight.”

He continued, “Miss Ella Langley, I know you’ll love seeing her. And the main thing, pop a top, have a good time.” Jackson then treated the crowd to a rendition of “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”.

Alan Jackson Has Another Major Announcement

While Alan Jackson’s live shows are coming to an end, the country music legend isn’t going away forever.

In addition to catching his final show on NBC and Peacock, fans can also stop by Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum in downtown Nashville beginning June 25.

A Silverbelly Whiskey distillery will occupy part of the same space at 121 3rd Ave. South in Nashville. Attendees can sip on the spirit—which Jackson introduced in 2022—as they view rare memorabilia and career-spanning exhibits at the venue, located right beside the Johnny Cash museum.

[RELATED: Alan Jackson’s Grand Niece Breaks Down in Tears as He Invites Her to Make Her Opry Debut

Last year, the “Remember When” crooner announced his retirement from touring due to an ongoing battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary nerve condition. He was first diagnosed in 2011.

Featured image by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images