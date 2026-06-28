Late Country Icon’s Family Remembers Her Prophetic Words To Alan Jackson Following His Final Encore

On Saturday, June 27, a legend waved goodbye to fans from the stage one final time. After more than three decades and 35 number-one hits, Alan Jackson has officially retired from performing. But first, he delivered one final send-off before a sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. With appearances from stars like Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, Jackson celebrated an incredible run in country music—one that children of the late Loretta Lynn say the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” songbird saw coming all along.

What Were Loretta Lynn’s First Words to Alan Jackson?

Taking to X/Twitter, Lynn’s family shared a photo of the trailblazing country icon with Jackson as they paid tribute to the “Remember When” crooner.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Last night marked the end of an era as [Alan Jackson] performed his last concert and retired from touring. Our Mom loved Alan and thought so highly of him!” the post read.

Continuing, Lynn’s children wrote, “The first time they met, she told him ‘You’re going to be one of the greatest singers in country music.’ Mom was right. We love you, Alan!”

Last night marked the end of an era as @OfficialJackson performed his last concert and retired from touring. Our Mom loved Alan and thought so highly of him! The first time they met, she told him “You’re going to be one of the greatest singers in country music.” Mom was right.… pic.twitter.com/XkhqA3HAFB — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) June 28, 2026

Jackson is officially hanging up his cowboy hat amid his ongoing battle with Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, an incurable neurological disorder. The singer was diagnosed in 2011.

Remember When Lynn Honored Alan Jackson?

The two singer-songwriters have long shared a special bond. In 2017, Loretta Lynn made a rare public appearance at Alan Jackson’s Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

At the time, she was just five months removed from a life-threatening stroke—and the only thing that could convince Lynn to leave her home, she said, was Jackson.

[RELATED: Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert Honor Alan Jackson With One of His Biggest Hits at Final Show]

“The first time I ever met Alan … he looked like a scared little boy,” she said. “He was practicing backstage, going through his songs and I remember I looked at him and said, ‘You’re going to be one of the greatest singers in country music. He hadn’t let me down.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum