One Last Gift: Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Will Live On as a New Album

Fans will so be able to relive Alan Jackson’s final concert whenever they wish. Days after the country legend performed his last-ever full-length show at a sold out Nissan Stadium, MCA announce that it’ll soon release the concert on CD.

Set to ship on Dec. 31, Alan Jackson – Last Call: One More For The Road – The Finale (Live From Nashville, TN) is now available for pre-order.

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The forthcoming live album will preserve Jackson’s final full-length set, which was performed to more than 50,000 fans in Music City.

The album will capture everything, from the songs Jackson performed to the stories he told during the show. Fans can look forward to the live renditions of tracks including “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” “Remember When,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

The CD will serve as both a celebration of an extraordinary career and a lasting document of one of country music’s most beloved artists taking his final bow.

In addition to the CD, Jackson’s final show will air on NBC later this year.

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Before Jackson took the stage one last time, he had a bevy of superstar openers.

Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson all took the stage in tribute to the country great.

After the solo performances, all of the openers came together to perform Jackson’s “Pop a Top” together.

Then, Underwood introduced the man of the hour to the stage.

“We are all here tonight to celebrate the country music giant, Mr. Alan Jackson,” she said. “Alan, we love you. There is nowhere we would all rather be than right here with you as you take the stage one last time. It’s going to be a special night!”

What followed—after a brief weather-related delay—was nearly two hours of hit after hit, including an unforgettable two-song moment with George Strait.

Jackson’s set came to an end with “Chattahoochee,” after which the singer left the stage as fireworks exploded over the stadium.

He didn’t leave for long, though. At the crowd’s behest, Jackson returned to the stage for a two-song encore. During his return, Jackson played “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From,” as fireworks went off behind him.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry