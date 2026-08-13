American Songwriter 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest Semi-Finalists Announced

Another remarkable year of music has brought us to an exciting moment: the announcement of our 3rd Annual Road Ready Talent Contest Semi-Finalists.

American Songwriter extends its sincere thanks to the many songwriters and artists from near and far who submitted their work. The originality, passion, and artistry represented this year made selecting the Semi-Finalists no easy task.

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Congratulations to this year’s Semi-Finalists!

Please Note: Semi-Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“18” By Brooke Michelle

“(boy)cott” By Cora and Xavier Dunn

“5 to 9” By Preston Lydotes

“A Bad Day of Fishing” By Grable Howie and Gabe Israel

“A Sky Full of Stars” Performed By Heidi Webster (Song by Coldplay)

“Alabama Sun” By Johnny Hayes

“Almost Had It All” By Grace Leahy

“Antidote” By Braeker

“Back Up” By Katrina Burgoyne and Jordan Broker

“Believer” By Pug Johnson

“Big Dawg” By Raf Denny

“Big Wild West” By Kimi Carter

“Bite! (Good While It Lasted)” By Eleni Iglesias and Grace Christian

“BLOCK CANCEL DELETE” By Josie Sal and Kelli Johnson

“Blues” By Betty Rose

“Bottoms Up” By Alexandra King and Evan Sieling

“check in, check out” By Hailyn Heisler

“Cinematic” By Kate Loraine

“Dance Like You” By Nanseera

“Don’t Let It Change You Kid” By Harrison Goodell and Todd Clark

“Don’t let me go” By Lana Karlay

“Don’t Pass Me By” By Oliver Pigott

“Double Edge Love” By Alden Lee

“drought” By Maria Diebolt

“Eleanor Rigby” Performed By Pernikoff Brothers (Song by The Beatles)

“enough” By Maria Diebolt

“Existential” By SUMMER BRENNAN

“Fix You” Performed By VOTA (Song by Coldplay)

“Follow Through” By April Sutherland

“Free Yourself” By Michael Young

“G-O-L-D-E-N Coast” By Thistle Ridge Band

“Georgia Sweet” By Max Boyle, Noah Gibbings, Erland Wanberg and Asher Condit

“Getchu Right” By TREVAN

“Ghost Town” By Matthew Earl

“Girl of the Hour” By Tabitha Meeks and Teddy Morgan

“God Made It” By Anya Lee, Greg Williams “Gregatron” and Joshua David Cockerham

“Golden Thing” By Molly O’Mahony

“guarded” By Izzy Potter

“HARRISON” By Ben Sefton

“Hasta el Cuarto” By Joe Radeo

“Heaven” By Kylie Hill

“I brought this on myself” By bog berries

“I Feel Fine” Performed By The Como Brothers (Song by The Beatles)

“i like like you” By Trinity Bliss

“Is It Never Too Late” By James Malcolm Band, Marc Loren and Malcolm Flavell

“Lend me your heart” By Olivia Coggan

“Lessons” By Cheyenne Benton

“Light You Shine In” By Johnny Zarfati

“Lovergirl” By Cybèle and Tristan Cordero Ladrue Rice

“Loving You is Easy” By Ashley Wineland, Marti Frederiksen, Evan Frederiksen and Nathan Wallace

“Meaning” By Eleni Iglesias

“Middle Class Daydream” By PITRE, Connor Pitre, Rob Sewell, Zach James, Kayla Nettles and Kyson Facer

“Miss June” By SIMEON

“Mixed Emotions” By Maria-Ines

“My Way” By Cybèle

“Never Know” By Izzy Burns and Mellad Abeid

“Next To Nowhere” By Chase Holton

“Nothing” By Jessica Tori and Jamie Gelman

“Prairie Fire” By Cooper Tropeau, Stacey Kardash, Elijah Friesen, Liam Santha and Gunner Tropeau

“Proud Mary” Performed By Prinz Grizzley (Song by John Fogerty)

“Rancho Cucamonga” By Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby

“REASONS” By Mary Sarah, Nate Kenyon and Mark Addison Chandler

“River Run” By Paula Fong

“Roam” By Greg Rider Farrell, Reed Salmon and Jeff Johnson

“Romcom Cynic” By Winter Wilson

“run after me” By Trinity Bliss

“Runaway” By Undecided Future

“Running Out Of Time” By Tommy Novak

“Sally & Jack” By Bluejay Friese

“Shade On Her Sunshine” By Michael Minelli

“SHRINK” By Daphne Willis

“Slow Motion” By Evie Valentine

“Soft Spot” By Jackson Dreyer and Christian Attilio Rizzo

“Someone’s Somebody” By XOË MILES

“Song About A Truck” By Kaylyn Sahs, Bobby Hamrick and Kayliann Lowe

“Space Pilot” By Undecided Future

“Spring Cleaning” By Ann Gray

“Start Singing (Hallelujah)” By Katie Rey, Max Allard and Maggie Youngs

“STS Medley” Performed By Soul Train Stravaganza

“Such A Time As This” By Tyler David, Jonathan Gamble and Benji Cowart

“Sugarcoat” By Cay Aliese

“Texas Too Long” By Bonnie Stewart

“The Fallout” By Preston Lydotes

“The Last Coyote” By Jake Wildhorn

“The Lucky Dudes” By My Mom Is Here

“The Rope” By Michelle Raybourn, Max Sadler and Justin Blanner

“The Same” By Noah Kesselman

“THE WORST” By Summer Brennan

“Things You Carry” By Hannah Schiffman

“Till Its Over” By Matthew Phillips

“Trying to Love You” By CC Witt

“Two Cigarettes” By Eastern Dreamers

“Unsee You” By Undecided Future

“Way Things Work (Feat. The Castellows)” By Keller Cox and Walker Tuten

“West Virginia” By Will & Zoë

“where the planes fly low” By polariot., Nic Hoffmann, Vincent Witt and Producer Philipp Stephan

“Won’t Think Twice” By Shane Lantz & Co., Kim Nguyen, Nick Krist, Jesse Saul and Cole Marcus

“Wrong” By Preston Lydotes

“Yeen Neva” By Jemero Carter & Kingdomology

“Yes, No, Maybe So” By Lance Thompson

Stay Tuned for the Finalists

Stay tuned as we reveal this year’s Finalists, followed by the announcement of our Top 3 artists.

The Top 3 will earn the exciting opportunity to perform live in Nashville this October!