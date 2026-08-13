4 Albums That Every 70s Kid Had on Vinyl

The 70s were full of iconic albums that we still listen to and reference today. Here are four albums from this decade that you likely had on vinyl if you were a kid back then.

‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ by Pink Floyd

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Even if you didn’t have this one on vinyl, you’ve definitely seen the iconic prism cover of The Dark Side Of The Moon in a record store at least once or twice in your life. This iconic album was incredibly experimental, but touched on themes that are incredibly universal at the same time. The Dark Side Of The Moon is about greed, death, time, and mental struggles, but it’s also about the reality of being a performer. It’s a must-listen for anyone wanting to get into concept albums, or just Pink Floyd in general.

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‘Hotel California’ by The Eagles

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C’mon, everyone wants to go to Hotel California.

During the making of this project, hard rock group Black Sabbath happened to be recording their next album in the same building, at Criteria Studios in Miami. Certain tracks on Hotel California actually had to be recorded multiple times, like “The Last Resort”, because Black Sabbath was so loud.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

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“Dreams”, “The Chain”, “Secondhand News”, “Go Your Own Way”, need I say more? The Rumours album is full of classics, and it’s still one of the best-selling albums to this day. Of course it’s a staple.

Rumours is iconic for multiple reasons, but perhaps most notably because of the tensions between the members of Fleetwood Mac at the time Rumours was being recorded. John and Christine McVie had gotten divorced, and Lindsey and Stevie had broken up. Still, they were able to make their magnum opus. Perhaps this further proves that some of the best art is made under pressure.

‘Physical Graffiti’ by Led Zeppelin

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Released in 1975, Physical Graffiti is considered by many to be Led Zeppelin’s last great album. Similar to Rumours, this album was crafted amidst struggles within the band. The band’s bassist, John Paul Jones, was considering taking up a position as a choirmaster at Winchester Cathedral at the time. Luckily, he was convinced not to, but had he, it’s possible the album would have never gotten completed.

“John Paul Jones wasn’t well,” Jimmy Page told Rolling Stone of the whole debacle. “Everything got messed up. It took three months to sort the situation out.”

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