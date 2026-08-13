3 Folk Lyrics From 1976 That Hit Harder Now That Their Artists Have Aged

These folk lyrics from 1976 songs mean even more now that the artists who wrote them have some age on them. Whether about growing old or universal life lessons, these songs have taken on even greater meaning as the years have gone on.

[RELATED: 3 Folk Songs From the 1990s That Turn One Simple Phrase Into Pure Poetry]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Amelia” — Joni Mitchell

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“People will tell you where they’ve gone / They’ll tell you where to go / But ’til you get there yourself, you never really know,” the lyrics to Joni Mitchell’s folk track “Amelia” read. The thing about a Mitchell song is that they are always chock-full of life lessons. This song is no exception. This track is about the cost of independence. As the years have gone on, the message in this song has only gotten more powerful.

“And where some have found their paradise / Others just come to harm,” the lyrics continue later on in the song. This song was important in its day, but the years have only strengthened its message. It now feels like a piece of advice from an elder that you can always count on.

“The Pretender” — Jackson Browne

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“I’m gonna be a happy idiot / And struggle for the legal tender / Where the ads take aim and lay their claim / To the heart and the soul of the spender,” the folk lyrics to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender” read. Browne leaves 1960s idealism behind for 1970s realism in this track. Though it’s heavily steeped in the culture of that time period, it stands in for the journey into adulthood.

Any listener from any generation can hear this track and find something relatable in it. The singer-songwriter talks about how success can feel like a suffocating force in adult life. Most people have felt that painful tug from time to time.

“Campaigner” (acoustic) — Neil Young

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An acoustic version of Neil Young’s “Campaigner” came out in 1976. These lyrics about political tensions and politicians feel true in every decade. Truly, they’ve only gotten more important with age. Young’s time-honored perspective makes this song feel weighty and consequential.

“That went down long before he played this role / For the hotel queens and the magazines / Test tube genes and slot machines… Even Richard Nixon has got soul,” Young sings in this track. No matter the cultural context, this song feels like it speaks to the current situation. This song is a testament to the timelessness of Young’s writing.

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