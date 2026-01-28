At No. 1 on This Day in 2004, the Dominant Country Album That Gave This Departed Icon His Second Chart-Topper

Arguably, the hardest thing to achieve in the music business is a career that spans decades. While it might seem like a lot of artists stick around for a while, the majority don’t, and if they do, they certainly go through career highs and lows. For the most part, this is inevitable and even affects the most popular artists. One individual impacted by this, but who was like a cat, always landing on their feet, was Toby Keith, and this day January, 28, 2004, is a testament to that, as his 2003 album, Shock’n Y’all, was at No. 1 on the charts.

During his career, Toby Keith scored 10 No. 1 albums, 20 No. 1 singles, and ultimately made a career that would immortalize his legacy on the streets of Nashville and beyond. He was a people person, a man who could connect and solidify that connection over a prolonged period. In addition to connecting with his audience, Keith was a grade-A entertainer, and it shows, because his second No. 1 album held the top spot on the US Top Country Albums chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

Toby Keith’s 2nd No. 1 Album Absolutely Dominated Country Music

On November 14, 2003, Toby Keith’s album Shock’n Y’all peaked at No. 1 on the chart after its release just ten days prior. After that, it stuck around on the chart, as it didn’t leave the No. 1 spot until February 21, 2004. This extended stay at No. 1 made Shock’n Y’all one of the longest No. 1 charting albums of Keith’s career.

The album itself was not the only work that peaked at No. 1, as “I Love This Bar” and “American Soldier” also ripped through the charts. Following their release as singles, both “I Love This Bar” and “American Soldier” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Further proving Keith’s dominance during this period is the fact that “American Soldier” actually beat out “I Love This Bar” for the No. 1 spot.

That year, Toby Keith’s work received six CMA nominations, but no wins. Nevertheless, the run is a historical one and showed how Toby Keith was one of the many country artists to have his thumb on the public pulse in the early 2000s. Following Shock’n Y’all, Keith scored his next No. 1 album in 2007 with Big Dog Daddy.

