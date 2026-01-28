Amy Grant Teases Her “Therapeutic” New Era: “It Matters To Have Something To Say”

Amy Grant is opening up about her new era. Speaking to People, the Christian artist shared what motivates her to make new music.

“To me, the most important thing about music these days is just making it… The creative process is therapeutic. It’s joyful,” she said. “It matters to have something to say.”

As she works towards that goal, Grant said she’s not discouraged if inspiration doesn’t immediately strike.

“I would rather sit quietly for half a day and wait on an idea to come together, and then if it doesn’t, don’t force it,” she said. “I want to create an honest narrative from my vantage point. What I want to do is sing about things that are real… Not be afraid of unrest, to kind of sit in the questions.”

Whatever she sings about now, Grant said she’s standing firm in the knowledge of who she is as an artist.

“There was a certain amount of chasing different production styles, and I just feel firmly in the camp of singer-songwriter now,” she said. “I’m making music for the first time in over a decade, so I’m going, ‘Oh, my gosh, I need to learn the ropes again. This is a new landscape.”

Amy Grant Discusses Her New Music

Grant’s interview came the same month that she released her latest single, “The 6th of January (Yasgur’s Farm).”

“We operate in the world around us and sometimes neglect the power of what we have in our choices,” Grant said of the track, per MusicRow. “The song observes life and the unrest many of us feel, while knowing we are shaping the world around us daily.”

“Maybe life and problem solving is more of a ‘we’ than ‘me’ conversation,” she continued. “If we can choose to look through a lens other than our own, maybe there is hope to come together and find a way through the unrest.”

The song is set to be included on Grant’s forthcoming LP, her first in more than a decade, which is due out later this year.

“I’ve been excited about the things I have my hands on,” Grant told USA Today of making new music. “To be creative again is a wonderful feeling.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images