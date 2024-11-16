Behind the Album: ‘Workingman’s Dead’ by the Grateful Dead and How It Helped Establish a Template for Their Studio Albums To Come

The Grateful Dead earned a reputation as a live band beyond compare. Their studio output is also revered from start to finish. But the general consensus among fans and critics is the 1-2 punch in 1970 of Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty represents their studio high point.

What’s fascinating about Workingman’s Dead is how much of a departure it was from what the band had previously done. And it ended up, in large part, setting the template for the rest of their career, at least their studio albums. Here’s a look back at how the Dead went rootsy and never turned back.

Dead Reckoning

As the ’60s gave way to the ’70s, the Grateful Dead had already established themselves as one of the leading lights of the psychedelic rock movement. The problem with that was twofold. One: It hadn’t made them big album-sellers. Two: That movement was petering out, as many rock bands and artists went back to the core genres of music from which rock and roll had first sprung.

Those weren’t the only issues facing the Dead. Legal problems stemming from a recent drug bust were hanging over their heads. And they were in a crippling financial situation after their manager (who also happened to be the father of drummer Mickey Hart) had absconded with a good chunk of their funds.

All of those factors conspired to convince them they needed a change to their methods. Instead of trying to have their studio album catch the spirit of their live shows, they were going to build a song-oriented album. That would also help them keep the costs down in the studio.

To that end, they rehearsed and perfected the material, most of which was written by lead singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia and his collaborating lyricist Robert Hunter, before they set down to record it. It was a process that would rein in some of the improvisation they often did in the past.

Another key change: The band incorporated vocal harmonies to an extent they’d never tried before. Influenced by the example of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Dead discovered their vocal blend was quite potent as well. Even the album title, Workingman’s Dead, hinted at a return to a simpler music, as it was based on the band having recently started playing the classic country song “Workingman’s Blues” in concert.

Revisiting the Music of Workingman’s Blues

The gentle acoustic-guitar interplay of opening track “Uncle John’s Band” immediately introduced a change to listeners, and it sets the tone for the rich pleasures to come. The song’s message is that of a retreat from the tumultuous times, with music acting as a balm and unifying element. When the band goes a cappella to sing the chorus, that point is driven home sweetly but unmistakably.

At the other end of the album is “Casey Jones,” which allows the band to acknowledge their outlaw, self-destructive ways. But it does so in a way that seems, thanks to the groovy but controlled locomotion of the music, somehow benign and avuncular.

In between those two songs, which gave the band the first radio success of their career, are six expertly written, delicately played tracks that hit on a variety of moods and textures. “High Time” gives Garcia a bluesy vocal showcase, while “Dire Wolf” finds those gleaming harmonies trying to charm the Grim Reaper out of doing his duty.

“New Speedway Boogie,” with its unforgettable opening line (Please don’t dominate the rap, Jack) introduces a touch of R&B shimmy to the proceedings, even as Hunter’s lyrics deliver hip, cosmic wisdom. Throughout the entirety of the record, the band sounds completely at ease in their instrumental chemistry. It proved they could deliver musical nuance within a set structure just as well as they could go off on jamming flights of fancy.

Not even six months after the release of this album, they returned with American Beauty, riding the Americana groove upon which they’d stumbled to even dizzier heights. The Grateful Dead were sort of forced to pivot when they made Workingman’s Dead, but it ended it up forging a path on which they’d continue for much of the rest of their recording career.

