Born on This Day in 1973, the Woman Who Portrayed a Country Star Onscreen—and Then Became One in Real Life

The 1990s saw an explosion of powerful women onto the country music scene, and it wasn’t limited to the United States. Canadian exports like Shania Twain and Terri Clark also made their name, finding chart success in both countries. Another such female act to come out of the Great White North was Lisa Brokop, born in Surrey, British Columbia, on this day (June 6) in 1973. Releasing seven albums since 1990, Brokop has landed more than 20 singles on the country charts in her home country. Some of those songs have also crossed over to the U.S. charts, although none have ever reached the top 40.

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Lisa Brokop First Played a Country Star Onscreen

According to her online biography, Lisa Brokop was singing before she could speak. By age 7, she was performing onstage alongside her accordion-playing mother, singing everything from polkas to Kenny Rogers’ classics.

At 12, Brokop began sitting in with other Vancouver bands before she began touring with one three years later. Her solo career began in 1990, when a 17-year-old Brokop released her debut single, “Daddy Sing to Me”, from her 1991 freshman album My Love.

At 19, she landed a leading role in the film Harmony Cats, playing a country singer who leaves her hometown behind for the bright lights of Nashville. Art would imitate life, as Brokop landed a record deal soon after filming wrapped.

Two critically acclaimed albums followed, producing hits such as “Give Me a Ring Sometime,” “Take That,” “Before He Kissed Me,” and “She Can’t Save Him.”

Climbing to number 12 in Canada, “Give Me a Ring Sometime” also reached the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at number 52. It is Brokop’s highest-charting single in the States.

The Academy of Country Music took note of Brokop in 1995, nominating her for that year’s Top New Female Vocalist. (She lost to Chely Wright.)

The Gift of Songwriting

Lisa Brokop took a step back after settling into her adopted hometown of Nashville, tapping into a previously unexplored songwriting talent.

She co-wrote every track on her fifth album, 2000’s Undeniable. The record led to two Canadian Country Music Association awards: Independent Song of the Year for “Something Undeniable” and Independent Female Artist of the Year.

Since then, Brokop has written songs recorded by Reba McEntire, Terri Clark and Pam Tillis. Just last year, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame welcomed the 53-year-old artist into its ranks.

[RELATED: 4 Country Hits From the 1990s That You May Have Forgotten]

“It’s been an amazing career,” Brokop said of her induction. “How blessed am I? I can’t even believe it, and I’m still doing it.”

Featured image by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)