Behind the Beef: A Glance at the Years-Long Spat Between Madonna & Elton John

Enter two of pop’s biggest divas: Madonna and Elton John. Both are wildly successful in their individual careers, which is how their years-long spat became so well documented. And the feud between these two singers all started with a Bond song, a James Bond song.

How it all started

In 2002, Madonna released “Die Another Day,” the theme song for the James Bond film of the same name. Elton John reportedly did not think highly of this song and made his opinion known. CBS has cited John going as far as to say that it was “the worst Bond tune ever” and “[i]t hasn’t got a tune.”

But in 2004, John took his public disdain for Madonna’s work to the next level.

At the Q Awards (now-defunct) in 2004, John took the stage to accept his award for winning the category of Classic Songwriter. It was in that acceptance speech that John took the time to criticize Madonna’s nomination in the Best Live Act category.

“Madonna, best fuckin’ live act? Fuck off,” John said. “Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs in public on stage when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her fucking Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”

No minced words there.

Madonna responds. Sort of.

In response, Madonna’s spokesperson, Liz Rosenberg released a statement. “Madonna does not lip-synch nor does she spend her time trashing other artists,” she said. “She sang every note of her Re-Invention tour live and is not ashamed that she was well paid for her hard work,” Rosenberg said. “Elton John remains on her Christmas card list whether he is nice… or naughty.”

After the adrenaline of the moment settled, however, it seemed that John may have regretted his attack on the Material Girl. “I did send her two Christmas cards and they both came back. It was just one of those off-the-cuff things,” he said in a 2005 interview. “I haven’t got Tourette’s syndrome but I can’t censor myself. Why should I? But let’s leave it at that, I don’t want it to go any further, for Christ’s sake!”

Elton John takes the feud even further

After the 2004 Q Awards, it seemed like John and Madonna could just move on. Perhaps forget that anything was said. But alas, John had to stir the pot just a little more.

In 2005, several reports indicate that John called Madonna a “miserable cow” after refusing to make an appearance at his civil union celebration to partner David Furnish.

Spokespersons for Madonna at the time were “sure” that John had made the comment with “great affection,” but Madonna was coincidentally unable to comment on the statement as she was on vacation.

The Gloden Globes Debacle

Now we’re up to the year 2011 in the Madonna/Elton John beef.

In 2011, both artists were up for a Golden Globe award in Best Orginal Song. Madonna had co-written the song “Masterpiece” for the film W.E. and John had created the song “Hello, Hello” for the animated movie Gnomeo & Juliet with fellow pop star Lady Gaga.

Spoiler: Madonna won.

While backstage after her win, Madonna was reportedly heard saying, “I hope [Elton John] speaks to me for the next couple of years. He’s been known to get mad at me so I don’t know. He’s brilliant and I adore him so he’ll win another award. I don’t feel bad!”

And yet, in response to Madonna’s win, Elton’s partner Furnish let feelings about Madonna’s win be known via social media. “Madonna. Best song???? F**k off!!!” Furnish wrote on Facebook. “Madonna winning Best Original Song truly shows how these awards have nothing to do with merit. Her acceptance speech was embarrassing in its narcissism.”

Ouch.

And as if that wasn’t enough, John also called Madonna a “fucking fairground stripper” in a later interview with Molly Meldrum.

Apologies made, beef squashed.

Unlike many artist feuds, we know how this one ends. Elton John apologized, and Madonna accepted. Feud finished. And it all happened in a restaurant in France.

“She came in, and I sent over a note,” John said in an interview. “She was very gracious. I apologized profusely because what I said should never have appeared in public. She accepted our apology, and then we bought her dinner. That’s over and done with.”

Let bygones be bygones.

