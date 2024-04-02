Behind the Meaning of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue”–and the Musician It’s Dedicated To

“Blue” is the title track to Joni Mitchell’s groundbreaking 1971 album. This song alone should key you into the kind of intense feeling Mitchell was working through at the time of this album’s release.

In this song, in particular, that intense feeling manifested itself in a romantic partner–another musician. Below, find an analysis of the meaning behind this staple Mitchell track, including which musician it’s dedicated to.

Behind the Meaning

Blue

Songs are like tattoos

You know I’ve been to sea before

Crown and anchor me

Or let me sail away

“Blue” being about James Taylor is more a rumor than an expressed opinion from Mitchell. Like any great artist, Mitchell keeps her opinion out of the public discourse and lets the song ultimately become the listeners’. Nevertheless, there are a few key moments that point to the “Fire and Rain” singer.

Taylor has publicly gone through several bouts of depression and subsequent hospitalization. Moreover, his drug use in the late ’60s was rampant and also public knowledge. That being said, it makes sense why Mitchell would give him the brand of “Blue”–universally acknowledged as the color of sadness.

Well, there’s so many sinking now

You gotta keep thinking

You can make it through these waves

Acid, booze, and ass

Needles, guns, and grass

Lots of laughs, lots of laughs

Mitchell makes even more blatant references to Taylor in the chorus. Acid, booze, and ass / Needles, guns, and grass, she sings. “Its references to a drug addict’s ‘needles’ and…proffering a seashell to her lover…make it fairly clear that ‘Blue’ is about James,” biographer Sheila Weller wrote in Girls Like Us.

Everybody’s saying that

Hell’s the hippest way to go

Well, I don’t think so

But I’m gonna take a look around it, though

Blue, I love you

Despite her coded references to her relationship issues with Taylor and the musician’s personal issues, Mitchell ends the song on a hopeful note: Blue, I love you.

