3 Albums You Need to Cozy Up to This Winter

Weathering the colder months calls for specific measures. Most of the time, we combat the dreariness of outside with jolly holiday music. It’s the one time of year when singing about Christmas, snow, and gifts is widely socially acceptable. While we love those tunes, we sometimes want something a little less Santa-centric that still fits a wintery mood.

Below are three albums, from a number of genres, that are deeply cozy and perfect for the latter half of the year. Revisit these winter staples, below.

Both Sides Now – Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell‘s 1966 album Both Sides Now saw her lean hard into her jazz affinities. From somber renditions of her own songs to covers of similarly classic material, each song on this album is the perfect pair to a quiet night alone in December. Austere musical flourishes are paired with deeply relatable lyrics. It’s melodramatic and down to earth. Imagine snow falling outside while you’re by the fire inside. This album is your only companion. We can’t think of a cozier night.

evermore – Taylor Swift

While folklore is markedly summer and spring-coded, evermore is Taylor Swift’s ode to fall and winter. The melancholy record is the perfect pairing with colder weather. Listening to this album turns cold grey days into something to revel in. Sinking into the winter blues has never been as sweet as it is while listening to evermore.

25 – Adele

Adele‘s 25 is one of her best efforts to date. There are zero skips on this record. From start to finish, it’s a pretty perfect project. The somber themes Adele tackles on this record–heartache, growing old, and nostalgia–are all things that come to the surface during the slower, more reflective months.

