Behind the Meaning of Zach Bryan’s 2022 Country Hit “Something In The Orange”

First uploading his country music on YouTube in 2017, Zach Bryan’s song “Heading South” went viral. The Oklahoma-born singer and songwriter has seen a steady rise in his career following the independent release of his debut album DeAnn—dedicated to his late mother—in 2019, the follow-up to Elisabeth, about all his loves, both released while he was still active in the U.S. Navy.

In 2022, the 26-year-old Navy vet released his breakthrough album American Heartbreak, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold in less than six months, along with the No. 1 country hit “Something In The Orange,” which also reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Meaning of “Something In The Orange”

Weaved into the 34 tracks of American Heartbreak, “Something In The Orange” talks about a longing love and heartache, but it was mostly inspired by a stunning sunset Bryan caught one night.

“Everyone thinks it was over some deep, dark thing, and it was just me in a cabin in Wisconsin,” said Bryan. “I thought about the word ‘orange’ and I was watching the sunset and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool story to tell in a song.'”

In the song, the narrator has come to terms with the end of the relationship, though he still tries to fool himself into thinking there’s still a glimmer of hope—Something in the orange tells me we’re not done—earlier on.

And I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t

‘Cause if I say I miss you I know that you won’t

But I miss you in the mornings when I see the sun

Something in the orange tells me we’re not done

To you I’m just a man, to me you’re all I am

Where the hell am I supposed to go?

I poisoned myself again

Something in the orange tells me you’re never coming home

Metaphorically, the sunset, “The Orange,” stands for the end of his love affair.

If you leave today, I’ll just stare at the way

The orange touches all things around

The grass, trees and dew, how I just hate you

Please turn those headlights around

Two Versions

There are two versions of “Something In The Orange.” There’s a more somber, stripped-back “Something In the Orange” recorded at Electric Lady Studio in New York City and produced and mixed by Eddie Spear, dubbed the Z & E (stands for Zach and Eddie) version. The second is a sweeping rendition with strings and piano, produced and mixed by Ryan Hadlock at Bear Creek Studio in Washington State.

‘American Heartbreak’

Produced by Eddie Spear, Louie Nice, and Ryan Hadlock and written entirely by Bryan, American Heartbreak is a culmination of five years of songs inspired by the artist’s life and love with other hits, including “The Good I’ll Do,” “Highway Boys” and the chart-topping “From Austin.”

“Something In The Orange” also reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

“I would say true love of anything is supposed to rip your heart out and put it back together all in the same go-round,” said Bryan on the meaning of the album in a statement. “This album to me is all the trials we face day in and day out and I wrote all the stories on it hoping someone, somewhere might relate or some kid might pick up an instrument and replicate it in an effort to be an artist.”

Bryan added, “Some songs are sad, some are happy, some are hopeful, and some are hopeless, all of them mean something different to me and I pray they mean something to someone else. American Heartbreak is my effort at trying to explain what being a 26-year-old man in America is like. There’s love, loss, revelry, resentment, and forgiveness all wrapped into one piece of work.”

