Hear the Unreleased Song Zach Bryan Has Been Teasing Since January

Zach Bryan famously believes love “is supposed to rip your heart out and put it back together.” American Heartbreak, his breakthrough 2022 album, offered listeners plenty of the former. However, things have been looking up for the country singer since he began dating girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia last summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Zach Bryan Debuts Unreleased Track

Bryan first teased an uncharacteristically up-tempo love song in January, releasing 45-second snippets on social media. During Friday’s (March 15) show in New Jersey, the Oklahoman revealed the track’s first four minutes.

“You’re like sandpaper,” the 27-year-old sings. “Baby you’re trying to smooth me out.”

Social media users didn’t have to guess where Bryan was aiming those lyrics. “this has bri written all over it… n i’m obsessed,” one fan commented on TikTok.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Debuts Hard-Hitting Unreleased Song, Brings Out Kacey Musgraves During Quittin’ Time Tour]

A Look at Zach and Brianna’s Relationship

LaPaglia, 24, leveraged her TikTok stardom into a podcasting gig with Barstool Sports. The podcast, PlanBri Uncut, casts the Massachusetts native as “the Dr. Phil of college advice.”

The pair reportedly met in May 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards, when LaPaglia asked the “Something in the Orange” singer for a photo. Several weeks later, Bryan announced his mutual split from ex Deb Peifer.

The next month, LaPaglia and her podcast cohost joined Bryan onstage at his concert in New York City. A few days passed, and then the GRAMMY winner ” f—in’ slid into my DMs,” the podcaster said.

LaPaglia confessed during a July 2023 episode of her podcast that she had “been hanging out with a guy named Zach.”

Still, the couple wouldn’t make their red carpet debut until the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards in February. His girlfriend was by his side when Bryan won his first-ever golden gramophone. The artist took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “I Remember Everything,” his duet with Kacey Musgraves.

Bryan kicked off his 10-month Quittin’ Time tour March 5 in Chicago. In December, the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2023 New Male Artist of the Year got his fans all riled up when he teased a new album on social media.

“It’s about half done, so depending on the writing side who knows, God willing as soon as possible,” Bryan said of when he will drop new music.

Featured image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy